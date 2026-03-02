'Jimmy Fell On The Sword': Kings' Kopitar, Kempe, Fans React To Jim Hiller's Firing

On Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Kings made a coaching change, one that fans have cried for over several months. Jim Hiller was fired, and D.J. Smith has been promoted to head coach.
Later that day, the Kings had their first practice with Smith leading the way, and the players reacted to the change behind the bench.
"We all know that this job is about wins and losses, and it just wasn't obviously going the right way," captain Anze Kopitar told reporters after practice. "It's very unfortunate, Jimmy did a good job here in his time. (He) brought us to the playoffs a couple of times… but it's about wins and losses."
"It sucks when a guy loses his job," right winger Adrian Kempe said to the media. "All respect to Jimmy and everything he's done for us… He's a great coach and a great person, and he treated everybody with a lot of respect and was fair to everybody. So, I want to wish him good luck in the future."
The players understand that with this change, the remaining 23 games of the season are in their hands. Not much else can be done to push this team into the playoffs. With that, they carry part of the blame for the dismissal of Hiller.
"We all realize in here that we haven't performed, and Jimmy fell on the sword for that. So it's on us too," Kopitar added.
As for the hockey fans in Los Angeles, their reaction was very different.
"When all of Crypto was chanting "Fire Hiller" on Thursday night during the King's loss to Edmonton, you knew the end was near," @SoCalEricLittle wrote on X.
Many Kings fans were thrilled or relieved by the decision. However, others said this change came far too late, hinting at Hiller's failed coaching challenge back in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs in the first round against the Edmonton Oilers.
"He should have been fired the minute he challenged that goal in the playoffs," @KBBL_Boozeman wrote on social media.
"I'm still amazed he survived bungling their 2-0 series lead against Edmonton last year," @LachInTheCrease posted.
"Should have been canned the after the game three review challenge debacle against the Oilers," @IrvinsFur wrote on X.
"This should've happened after the playoffs last season. Thank you for FINALLY doing the right thing, however many months too late," @GUCCIBELLUM said.
Several others were very pleased to see Matt Greene get the vacant assistant coach position after spending the last five years as a development coach. He also played parts of nine seasons as a member of the Kings between 2008-09 and 2016-17.
"A little too late but nice to know Matt Greene will be behind the bench as an assistant," @blugrad posted.
"Matt Greene becoming an assistant coach is very interesting. Loved him as a player so really hoping it works out," @TripleCrownLAK said on X.
