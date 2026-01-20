Logo
Jonathan Quick To Start Against Kings, Likely Last Game In Los Angeles cover image

Jonathan Quick To Start Against Kings, Likely Last Game In Los Angeles

Andre Leal
12m
Jonathan Quick is set to start against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday for the New York Rangers. This could likely be his final appearance in Los Angeles before he retires from the NHL.

The Los Angeles Kings are hosting the New York Rangers in a Tuesday night clash at Crypto.com Arena.

The Rangers are coming into Los Angeles following a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, meaning this is the second half of a back-to-back.

New York's head coach, Mike Sullivan, confirmed that former Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick will be getting the start in L.A.

It was made clear that Quick was scheduled to get the start in Los Angeles. Sullivan was asked by reporters if Quick's relationship with the Kings has anything to do with his start.

“It does,” he told reporters. “Without a doubt, it for sure does. I think Quickie deserves that.”

Given Quick's age and contract status - he was signed to a one-year deal in the off-season - this could be the very last appearance he makes in Los Angeles before he retires.

The netminder is 39 years old and in his 19th NHL season. Going into Tuesday's game, Quick has made 800 starts and 819 appearances.

Everyone knows about Quick's history in Los Angeles. The veteran goaltender played parts of 16 seasons with the Kings and 370 victories with the franchise.

With his long tenure, he holds nearly every goaltending franchise record, including most wins and most appearances in a season and in an entire career. The same records apply to the playoffs.

In addition to the records, he has several awards to his name, including three Stanley Cups, two with Los Angeles, two William M. Jennings Trophies and a Conn Smythe in 2011-12.

This season, Quick has made 15 appearances for the Rangers, posting a 3.13 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage, hoping to make one last memory in Los Angeles.

