Jonathan Quick To Start Against Kings, Likely Last Game In Los Angeles

With his long tenure, he holds nearly every goaltending franchise record, including most wins and most appearances in a season and in an entire career. The same records apply to the playoffs.
In addition to the records, he has several awards to his name, including three Stanley Cups, two with Los Angeles, two William M. Jennings Trophies and a Conn Smythe in 2011-12.
This season, Quick has made 15 appearances for the Rangers, posting a 3.13 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage, hoping to make one last memory in Los Angeles.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.