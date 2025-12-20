Ken Holland's Latest Move May Force Him Into Another

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Kings moved on from center Phillip Danault in return for a second-round pick from the Montreal Canadiens, which the Columbus Blue Jackets own.

While it seems like the team and player were heading in this direction, this move by the Kings' GM, Ken Holland, may put them in a tough spot as soon as next season.

Danault wasn't all that effective this year. In 30 games, he had just five assists to show for it, with no goals and an average of 16:19 of ice time per game.

For the remainder of this campaign, the Kings should be able to hold down the fort to some degree with Anze Kopitar, Quinton Byfield, Alex Turcotte and Samuel Helenius down the middle.

However, with Kopitar retiring at the end of the season, they'll be thin at the center position if Holland doesn't add at some point, or if the Kings grow internally.

In a perfect world, Los Angeles would love to see Byfield become a true No. 1 center and for Turcotte, the fifth overall pick of the 2019 draft, to elevate into a top-six role. But the truth is, there's no certainty in that plan.

Furthermore, Byfield and Turcotte's production this season hasn't proved that they're both ready for a heavier workload.

In addition, the Kings are in a mode to compete for the playoffs, with an intention of getting past the first round for the first time since they won their second-ever Stanley Cup in 2014.

Shipping Danault to Montreal for a second-round pick doesn't feel like a move for a contending team, unless there is a plan to pivot off that trade.

Holland has the assets to play with to look for another boost on the roster.

With Danault's $5.5-million cap hit off the books, Los Angeles has $9.3 million in salary cap space. With that, the Kings have three first-round picks and four second-round picks for the next three drafts.

While Holland has suitable assets in his pocket, it won't be very simple to acquire a notable center in the trade market.

Danault, in the slow season he's had, and a relatively high cap hit in relation to his role, earned the Kings a second-rounder. That could be looked at as an overpay by the Canadiens.

That trade proves how middle-six centers are not easy to come by, and if they do become available, they come at a high price.

There are several questions surrounding the Kings' lineup after the changes that were made. Those questions could be answered over the next little while of action, whether the holes are effectively filled internally, or a run of poor performances that requires Holland to make an aggressive move.

