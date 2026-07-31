Kings Duos, Part I: The Crease

The downside, though, is upon us. Those numbers are inflated by a very friendly defensive schematic that has seen goaltender resurgence since Cam Talbot. The core that stands directly in front of the crease matters. Point to 2024-25, as that was the best defensive season the Kings have produced since 2018, largely due to a defensive core that spent more time in the offensive zone at its peak, before dismantling for a weaker, less viable product. Behind that core, Kuemper earned a Vezina nomination. That’s not to take away an excellent season from an individual aspect, but rather to note that it was influenced by a team that played well above its expected margins in the wake of the Dubois disaster.