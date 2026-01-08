Kings Fall 4-3 To Sharks In OT After Costly Turnover

The Los Angeles Kings (18-14-10) let a crucial point slip away Wednesday night, falling 4-3 to the San Jose Sharks (22-18-3) after a big mistake by Adrian Kempe in the last minute of overtime. In a game where Los Angeles was depleted in their depth at the forward position due to Anze Kopitar, Joel Armia out with injuries, and Corey Perry out for personal reasons, others had to step up if the Kings had a shot.

Both teams were sloppy offensively in the first period, despite creating numerous great chances; neither could score. Los Angeles struggled with puck management, committing a flurry of giveaways early in the match, which hurt them.

Special Teams Swing the Momentum

San Jose struck first midway in the second period on the power play, finishing the night a solid 2/4 in that category. Los Angeles responded just a few minutes later to tie the game 1-1 after a shot that produced a rebound, which Alex Turcotte buried, tying it to end the second period.

That connection continued for the Fiala-Turcotte-Kuzmenko line, which was consistently dangerous throughout the night and caused problems for the Sharks.

Kings Take Late Lead, Then Give It Back

The Sharks regained the lead early in the third when Adam Gaudette deflected a shot past Darcy Kuemper on their second power play of the night, making it 2-1. Once again, the Kings responded and didn't quit.

Kevin Fiala tied the game with a strong finish off the nice setup from Turcotte and Joel Edmundson. Moments later, Edmundson unloaded a shot that redirected off Alex Laferriere, giving the Kings their first lead of the night, 3-2.

It looked like the Kings were going to hold on and win a game that they weren't supposed to because of all the bodies out. But, with just under a minute left in regulation, rookie phenom Macklin Celebrini tied the game with an outstanding effort, beating Kuemper to force overtime.

One Mistake Decides the Kings Fate

The Kings had their chances in regulation and certainly in overtime, including a Quinton Byfield look, but the fate didn't end in the Kings' favor. Kempe turned the puck over at the blue line, igniting a fast break possession for the Sharks, who quickly fled for the game-winning goal.

It was a crushing finish for Los Angeles, which was in the game for most of the night despite missing three key players, but couldn't overcome its turnovers.

The Kings showed heart today and depth with all their guys out, particularly Fiala and Turcotte, but against a fast, young Sharks team, one mistake proved to be many.

