Kings' Joel Armia Proved He's More Than A Bottom-Six Forward At Olympics

Kings' Kempe Has Done Homework And Talked To Rangers' Zibanejad About Playing With Panarin

Los Angeles Kings right winger Adrian Kempe has revealed that he's doing his homework and learning how to be the best linemate he can be to newcoming superstar Artemi Panarin. He's watched videos of Panarin, his old teammates, and even spoke to New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad.