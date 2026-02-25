Kings' Kempe Has Done Homework And Talked To Rangers' Zibanejad About Playing With Panarin

Los Angeles Kings right winger Adrian Kempe has revealed that he's doing his homework and learning how to be the best linemate he can be to newcoming superstar Artemi Panarin. He's watched videos of Panarin, his old teammates, and even spoke to New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad.
Nonetheless, there is plenty of excitement surrounding Panarin's introduction to the Kings' lineup, and there's no exception with the way right winger Adrian Kempe is approaching this first outing with a new linemate.
Following Tuesday's practice ahead of the Kings' first game back from the Olympic break, Kempe was transparent with how he is preparing to play alongside Panarin.
"It’s a lot of fun to have him here, [it’ll be] a lot of fun for me to be on the same line as him. He can make some really good plays out there. For me, just trying to get up to speed with him as quick as I can here before the game tomorrow, but that felt good in practice."
Kempe has been taking this new opportunity to play alongside Panarin very seriously, doing plenty of homework on how he can be the best teammate he can be on the ice for the newest member of the team.
The Kings' leading goalscorer said he has been watching videos of Panarin's game and studying Panarin's former teammates to see what works best for the Russian left winger.
He's even gone as far as to pick the brain of New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad for some feedback. Kempe and Zibanejad spent plenty of time together on and off the ice when they both represented Sweden at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan.
Adrian Kempe (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)
"I talked to Mika a little bit during the tournament; all he had to say was good things about him," Kempe said.
"Obviously, it’s a little bit different, because he’s a righty and I’m a lefty and Mika’s a center and I’m right wing, so it’s a little bit different. I’ve tried to watch some video of him and tried to watch some video of other guys that have success playing with him, what they do, where they play and all that kind of stuff," he added.
Based on the Kings' latest practice, Kempe and Panarin are going to be spending a lot of time together on the ice. Not only are they projected to share the top line with Alex Laferriere in the middle of them, but the two wingers will also be on the ice in all power play and other offensive situations, such as 6-on-5.
Kings fans won't have to wait much longer before they get to see those two in action together for the first time in their careers.
