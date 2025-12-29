Kings Look For Second Straight Victory In Bout With The Avalanche

The Los Angeles Kings (16-12-9) are set to do battle with the Colorado Avalanche (28-2-7) at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Tonight will be the second of three meetings between these two Western conference rivals. It is also the only time the Kings and Avs will play each other in Colorado.

Colorado defeated Los Angeles on the opening night of the 2025-26 season by a score of 4-1, beginning what has turned out to be a magical first-half of the season for the Avalanche. It's been a different story for the Kings, who have struggled to remain consistent. However they do still occupy a playoff, currently sitting in the first wild card spot with 41 points.

If the Kings want to walk away with two points tonight they will need to bring their A++ game. Only two teams have managed to beat the Avalanche in regulation this season. The Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. Like those two teams. the Kings must put together a full 60 minute effort if they want any chance of winning. After scoring six goals in their last outing, LA hopes to continue their scoring success against one of the best defensive teams in the NHL.

Kings Projected Lineup

If it's not broke, don't fix it. The Kings will roll out the same lineup as they did in their 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Anton Forberg (6-5-3) is making his 14th start of the season as Darcy Kuemper remains sidelined with an upper-body injury. Jeff Malott and Jacob Moverare will be in the press box.

*Indicates Leading Scorer

Forwards

First Line: Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe*

Second Line: Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore

Third Line: Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Fourth Line: Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Defense

1st Pair: Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

2nd Pair: Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

3rd Pair: Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Goaltenders: Anton Forsberg (Starter) Pheonix Copley (Backup)

Avalanche Projected Lineup

Mackenzie Blackwood (11-1-1) will get his 13th start of the season. Aside from an absent Logan O'Connor (hip surgery) the Avalanche are a healthy bunch. Led by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the Avs are rolling four lines who have been firing on all cylinders and will surely provide the Kings issues.

*Indicates Leading Scorer

Forwards

First Line: Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon* -- Martin Necas

Second Line: Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Third Line: Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley

Fourth Line: Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Defense

1st Pair: Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

2nd Pair: Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

3rd Pair: Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Goaltenders: Mackenzie Blackwood (Starter) Scott Wedgewood (Backup)

History and Facts

This will be the 159th regular season meeting between the Kings and Avalanche

Kings are 77-68-13 while the Avalanche are 73-69-16

Los Angeles is 4-6-0 in their last 10 against Colorado with a -10 goal differential

Kings are in 1st WC spot with 41 points

Avalanche are 1st in NHL with 63 points

Anton Forsberg is 1-5-0 against Colorado in his career

Mackenzie Blackwood is 3-3-2 against Los Angeles in his career

Nathan MacKinnon has 19 points in his last 10 games against the Kings

Quinton Byfield has eight points in 14 career games against the Avalanche

