Kings Look For Second Straight Victory In Bout With The Avalanche

The Los Angeles Kings (16-12-9) are set to do battle with the Colorado Avalanche (28-2-7) at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Tonight will be the second of three meetings between these two Western conference rivals. It is also the only time the Kings and Avs will play each other in Colorado.
Colorado defeated Los Angeles on the opening night of the 2025-26 season by a score of 4-1, beginning what has turned out to be a magical first-half of the season for the Avalanche. It's been a different story for the Kings, who have struggled to remain consistent. However they do still occupy a playoff, currently sitting in the first wild card spot with 41 points.
If the Kings want to walk away with two points tonight they will need to bring their A++ game. Only two teams have managed to beat the Avalanche in regulation this season. The Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. Like those two teams. the Kings must put together a full 60 minute effort if they want any chance of winning. After scoring six goals in their last outing, LA hopes to continue their scoring success against one of the best defensive teams in the NHL.
If it's not broke, don't fix it. The Kings will roll out the same lineup as they did in their 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Anton Forberg (6-5-3) is making his 14th start of the season as Darcy Kuemper remains sidelined with an upper-body injury. Jeff Malott and Jacob Moverare will be in the press box.
*Indicates Leading Scorer
Forwards
First Line: Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe*
Second Line: Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore
Third Line: Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Fourth Line: Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry
Defense
1st Pair: Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
2nd Pair: Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
3rd Pair: Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Goaltenders: Anton Forsberg (Starter) Pheonix Copley (Backup)
Mackenzie Blackwood (11-1-1) will get his 13th start of the season. Aside from an absent Logan O'Connor (hip surgery) the Avalanche are a healthy bunch. Led by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the Avs are rolling four lines who have been firing on all cylinders and will surely provide the Kings issues.
Forwards
First Line: Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon* -- Martin Necas
Second Line: Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Third Line: Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley
Fourth Line: Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Defense
1st Pair: Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
2nd Pair: Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
3rd Pair: Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Goaltenders: Mackenzie Blackwood (Starter) Scott Wedgewood (Backup)
