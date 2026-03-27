Kings’ Season Hinges On Crucial 7-Game Homestand Amid Playoff Push

"You’ve got to be able to just play the exact same game for 60 minutes," interim head coach D.J. Smith said on closing out games. "You don’t need to be playing high risk or whatever in the last 10 minutes. For whatever reason, we haven’t been able to close games out. We didn’t have the lead, it’s tied, but I don’t like us giving up a 2-on-1 with under 10 minutes to go, off a kind of broken play."