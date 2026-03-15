What Tiebreakers Do The Kings Have Against Western Conference Teams?

Once again, the Western Conference race to the postseason is going to be a tight one, and the Kings are in the thick of it.
Entering just near the end of the regular season with a few weeks left, little separates seeds three through six, meaning nearly anything is possible for the Kings. By the start of the playoffs, the Kings will either be home for the entire summer or could be staring at a potential playoff berth.
Now, after suffering a disappointing loss yesterday to the New Jersey Devils, the Kings fell from the fourth seed in the Pacific Division to the sixth seed just like that, with a loss.
The difference in their standings could be the smallest of tiebreakers.
With head-to-head being the first decider, let’s take a look at the tiebreaker situation between the Kings and all teams they are currently competing with for a playoff spot.
With only one game remaining between the two, the Kraken already own the tiebreaker over the Kings as they've won all three meetings this season.
The Kings and Kraken will play one more game this season on April 13, but it won't mean much for Los Angeles, which has already lost the tiebreaker.
Both teams are currently tied for the fifth seed in their division with 69 points, so that could later come back to haunt the Kings for not playing well against Seattle this season.
The Sharks are another team that owns the tiebreaker over the Kings. San Jose completed the season series sweep, winning all three contests very early in the season.
San Jose, like Seattle, is neck and neck with the Kings, so both teams could end up spoiling LA's playoff chances by owning the tiebreaker.
The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings have split their first two meeting this season, with the Oilers dominating the road game in Crypto.com Arena, winning 8-1. The Kings won the first meeting back in January and will meet one more time on April 11 for a chance to gain the advantage over their Western Conference foe.
The Oilers have been struggling as of late, currently on a two-game losing streak and having lost four of their last seven games, leaving them just four points ahead of the Kings. That deciding game in the last week of the season could be a critical one.
Anaheim, currently the second seed in the Pacific Division, just one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot, won the season series 3-1 against Los Angeles. The Ducks are only six points ahead of the six-seed Kings, so it's possible for Los Angeles to climb up, but considering the lead and tiebreaker that the Ducks have on the Kings, it's only likely if the Ducks continue losing. But that remains unlikely, with Anaheim having one of the easiest remaining schedules.
Utah is the only top team in the Western Conference against whom the Kings have a good position right now, leading the tiebreaker 1-0, with their last matchup coming in December. The Mammoth, who are in the Central Division, are in a good position with 74 points, but have lost four straight games, and LA can overtake them with just five points separating them.
The pair of teams will split two games at the end of March in Utah and Los Angeles, rounding out their final two games of the season. The Kings will just need to win one of two contests to own the tiebreaker.
Nashville, in the hunt for a playoff spot, is two points behind the Kings and three points behind the Sharks for the final playoff spot. The Predators won the first matchup very early in the season back in October in a shootout, and Nashville will fly to LA for a pair of games in April.
Nashville is still very much alive in the playoff hunt, with the seedings changing every day in the Western Conference. Those two games at Crypto.com Arena will be critical for the Kings, needing to win both contests to own the tiebreaker.
Overall, LA is in some tough spots, having already lost the tiebreaker to Seattle, San Jose, and Anaheim. Also, have tough games coming up where they will need to capitalize against Utah, Nashville, and Edmonton to take sole possession of the tiebreaker.
In short, they're playing with desperation every night. This late into the season, that’s giving them something to use in their games if they want to make a run at the playoffs and control their own destiny.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.