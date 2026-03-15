What Tiebreakers Do The Kings Have Against Western Conference Teams?

Anaheim, currently the second seed in the Pacific Division, just one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot, won the season series 3-1 against Los Angeles. The Ducks are only six points ahead of the six-seed Kings, so it's possible for Los Angeles to climb up, but considering the lead and tiebreaker that the Ducks have on the Kings, it's only likely if the Ducks continue losing. But that remains unlikely, with Anaheim having one of the easiest remaining schedules.