Kings Olympic Day 1 Preview: Armia and Kempe Open Tournament Play

The men's Olympic hockey is officially underway today as Slovakia takes on Finland and Sweden takes on the host team, Italy. We will see 2 Kings players in action today as Joel Armia and Adrian Kempe suit up for their national teams.
Finland and Slovakia open the tournament against each other, with that game starting at 10:30 A.M. ET (4:30 P.M. local time). This will be the first game in which we see a Kings player play for their national team, as Joel Armia is set to represent Team Finland. Armia last played for Finland at the 2024 4-Nations tournament, where he played 2 games but did not register a point.
With the Kings this season, Armia has played 51 games and registered 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points. While on the Kings, Armia has moved up and down the lineup, but with this being the best on best, it's unlikely we see Armia on the top line, especially with guys such as Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen. But in their practice, Armia was slotted on the 4th line alongside Erik Haula and Eeli Tolvanen. So if those lines are going to be the same for their game, we should be seeing Armia getting some ice time.
The second and final game of the day is Sweden vs. Italy, with the host nation Italy taking on Sweden. This game starts at 3:00 P.M. ET (9:00 P.M. local time). Adrian Kempe was one of 6 players announced very early as having made Team Sweden. Kempe last represented Sweden at the 2024 4-Nations tournament, where he played 3 games and recorded 1 goal, his only point of the tournament.
Kempe has been one of the best Kings players this season. Before Panarin was traded to the Kings, he was the team's top scorer and led the team in points. Kempe, in 56 games, has 20 goals, 26 assists for 46 points. Kempe and the Swedish team held a practice on Sunday, during which he played on the top line alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and William Nylander. But on Tuesday, William Nylander was absent at practice, and while we will see where Kempe plays tomorrow, there is a chance he gets bumped down in the lineup.
Overall, there is a strong sense of excitement, regardless of which nation you are rooting for, about NHL players returning to the Olympic stage. Armia and Finland kick off the tournament, and Kempe and Sweden play soon after as the men's hockey officially begins.