Kings Olympic Day 1 Preview: Armia and Kempe Open Tournament Play

With the Kings this season, Armia has played 51 games and registered 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points. While on the Kings, Armia has moved up and down the lineup, but with this being the best on best, it's unlikely we see Armia on the top line, especially with guys such as Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen. But in their practice, Armia was slotted on the 4th line alongside Erik Haula and Eeli Tolvanen. So if those lines are going to be the same for their game, we should be seeing Armia getting some ice time.