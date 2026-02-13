Kings Olympic Day 3 Preview: Kings Players Go Head To Head

Day 2 of the Olympics was just as good as Day 1. Kevin Fiala and Switzerland defeated France 4-0, with Fiala getting an assist for his first point of the tournament. Drew Doughty and Team Canada defeated Czechia 5-0. While Doughty did not register any points, he logged nearly 19 minutes of ice time and played a very strong game overall. But for Day 3 of the Olympics, we see Adrian Kempe and Sweden take on Joel Armia and Finland. After that, the last game of day 3 will see Doughty and possibly Kuemper take on Switzerland and Kevin Fiala.