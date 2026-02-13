Kings Olympic Day 3 Preview: Kings Players Go Head To Head

Day 3 of the Olympic Men's hockey is here, and we still have all the Kings players playing today against one another.
Day 2 of the Olympics was just as good as Day 1. Kevin Fiala and Switzerland defeated France 4-0, with Fiala getting an assist for his first point of the tournament. Drew Doughty and Team Canada defeated Czechia 5-0. While Doughty did not register any points, he logged nearly 19 minutes of ice time and played a very strong game overall. But for Day 3 of the Olympics, we see Adrian Kempe and Sweden take on Joel Armia and Finland. After that, the last game of day 3 will see Doughty and possibly Kuemper take on Switzerland and Kevin Fiala.
Finland Vs Sweden
Finland and Sweden are set to play at 6:00 A.M ET (12:00 P.M local time). Finland lost its first game to Slovakia 4-1, and Kings forward Joel Armia assisted on Finland's lone goal. Finland is currently tied for last in Group B standings, behind Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden. Finland is looking for a big win against Sweden.
Sweden is coming into this game defeating Italy 5-2. Sweden was an offensive juggernaut, ending the game with 60 shots, averaging 1 shot per minute. Adrian Kempe ended up with 1 assist.
Armia and Finland are looking to bounce back against Sweden and Kempe, who are aiming to increase their lead in Group B standings.
Switzerland Vs Canada
Switzerland and Canada are set to play at 3:00 P.M ET (9:00 P.M local time). Switzerland won its first game against France, in which Kings forward Kevin Fiala recorded an assist for his first point. Switzerland is currently second in Group A standings, only behind Team Canada.
Doughty and Team Canada are looking to earn their second consecutive win after defeating Czechia 5-0. While Doughty did not end up on the score sheet, he played nearly 19 minutes and overall played a very solid game for the Canadiens. It still seems unlikely that we will see Darcy Kuemper start tomorrow, especially given that he is the 3rd-string goalie.
Kings players go head-to-head in Day 3 of the Olympics as Armia and Finland look for their first win of the tournament against Kempe and Sweden, who are looking to win their second game of the tournament. Later, we see Kevin Fiala and Team Switzerland take on Drew Doughty and Team Canada.