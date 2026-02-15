Kings Olympic Day 5 Preview: Doughty, Kuemper and Team Canada Take on France

Day 4 for Team Canada was a rest day after playing back-to-back games. It was also announced that Kevin Fiala is out for the remainder of the NHL season after he sustained a lower-body injury against Team Canada. Kings players Doughty and Kuemper play their final game of the round robin against France. Canada is coming off a day off and is looking to get a big win so they can be the number 1-seeded team in the knockout stage. Canada is currently the number 1 seed, but with goal differential, the Canadiens will have to add to their positive total for insurance so the American team doesn't catch up and overtake them.