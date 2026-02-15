Kings Olympic Day 5 Preview: Doughty, Kuemper and Team Canada Take on France

Drew Doughty and Team Canada look to be the 1st seed team as they take on Team France.
Day 4 for Team Canada was a rest day after playing back-to-back games. It was also announced that Kevin Fiala is out for the remainder of the NHL season after he sustained a lower-body injury against Team Canada. Kings players Doughty and Kuemper play their final game of the round robin against France. Canada is coming off a day off and is looking to get a big win so they can be the number 1-seeded team in the knockout stage. Canada is currently the number 1 seed, but with goal differential, the Canadiens will have to add to their positive total for insurance so the American team doesn't catch up and overtake them.
Canada Vs France
While this game may not look like the biggest, it is extremely important for Canada to not only win it but also add to their goal differential so they can maintain the number 1 seed. King's defenseman Drew Doughty has had a very solid tournament. While he has not scored any points, his defensive play has been very strong in this tournament, and he has not only been a leader but also made key defensive stops for Team Canada. Overall, Doughty has played very well over the last 2 games.
While it is still unknown who Canada's starter will be, we could see Darcy Kuemper make his Olympic Debut. Jordan Binnington played in Canada's first game against Czechia, with Logan Thompson being his backup. Then, in the 2nd game against Switzerland, Logan Thompson was the starting goalie with Darcy Kuemper as the backup. So there is a good chance that Kuemper gets the final start of the round-robin for Team Canada.
Overall, if Canada can separate their goal differential from Team USA's, it can secure the 1 seed. The Kings players are only in 1 game today, as it starts at 10:30 A.M ET (4:30 P.M local). And there is a good chance we see both Kings players playing for Team Canada today.