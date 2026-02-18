Kings Olympic Day 7 Preview: Doughty, Kuemper, Kempe and Armia Look To Get Their Nation Into The Semi-Finals

Day 6 Olympic hockey was the first set of games in which, if you lost, you were eliminated. Drew Doughty, Darcy Kuemper, and Team Canada had a bye in this round, as did Joel Armia and Team Finland. The only Kings player to play in the playoff round was Adrian Kempe. Kempe and Team Sweden faced off against Team Latvia, and in the end, it was Kempe and Sweden who advanced into the Quarter-Finals and will take on Team USA. Kempe scored Sweden's first goal of the tournament, his second of the tournament, and they never looked back, scoring 5 goals and advancing to the next round.