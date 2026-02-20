Kings Olympic Day 8 Preview: Kings Players Clash In Finland Vs Canada Matchup

Drew Doughty, Darcy Kuemper and Team Canada go head-to-head against Joel Armia and Team Finland.
Day 7 of the Olympics was hectic, but now the Semi-Final round is here, and there is a guarantee to see a Kings player in the Gold Medal game, whether it will be Joel Armia or Drew Doughty, and Darcy Kuemper will be decided today as the first matchup of the Semi-Finals will be Canada and Finland. The game will start at 10:30 A.M ET ( 4:30 P.M local).
Canada Vs Finland Semi-Final Matchup
Canada is coming off a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over Czechia, in which they tied the game late in the 3rd period and went on to win in overtime. Finland is also coming off a thrilling game, winning 3-2 in overtime after being down 2-0 for most of the game. While neither Kings player registered a point in either game, both Armia and Doughty played well for their respective nations. Doughty played 14:18 in that game, and Armia played 14:05.
Both Kings players have had very impressive tournaments so far. Doughty has been playing some of his best hockey this season, serving as a strong defensive backbone for Team Canada. In 4 games played, Doughty has registered 1 assist, his only point of the tournament, but his strong play has been the talking point about him at the Olympics.
Armia, in 4 games played, has 4 points, tying him for 3rd on the team. Armia has been playing the bottom 6 and penalty kill roles for Finland, and with 4 points, he is providing depth throughout the lineup. Finland's penalty kill is ranked 5th out of 12 teams at these Olympics, and Armia even has a short-handed goal.
Overall, this semi-final matchup will be one to watch as the Kings players clash for the chance to head to the Gold Medal Game. The winner advances to the Gold Medal game on Sunday, while the losing team will battle for Bronze on Saturday.