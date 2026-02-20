Kings Olympic Day 8 Preview: Kings Players Clash In Finland Vs Canada Matchup

Canada is coming off a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over Czechia, in which they tied the game late in the 3rd period and went on to win in overtime. Finland is also coming off a thrilling game, winning 3-2 in overtime after being down 2-0 for most of the game. While neither Kings player registered a point in either game, both Armia and Doughty played well for their respective nations. Doughty played 14:18 in that game, and Armia played 14:05.