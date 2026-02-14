Kings Olympics Day 4 Preview: Armia and Kempe look to Lead Their Nation's to a First Round Bye

Finland is coming off a 4-1 win over Sweden, and Joel Armia is having himself a very strong tournament so far, with 2 points in 2 games, including a short-handed goal assisted by Erik Haula and Esa Lindell. Finland plays Italy at 10:30 A.M ET (4:30 P.M local). Finland is in a very similar spot to Sweden, as yesterday's win kept their chances for getting a bye very much alive. For Finland to get the bye, they will need to improve their goal differential against an Italy team that has allowed 8 goals in 2 games.