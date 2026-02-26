Kings' Potential Trade Target Doesn't Seem Keen On Moving

It's a shame because he would likely make an instant impact in the Kings lineup, especially with no Fiala. After making the big move for Artemi Panarin, LA's offense is expected to improve but Stamkos would help bring it to the next level. In his second season in Nashville, the former first overall pick got off to an incredibly slow start, but has picked his play up in the last few months. In 57 games played this season, Stamkos has scored 28 goals to go with 16 assists for 44 points.