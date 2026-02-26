Kings' Potential Trade Target Doesn't Seem Keen On Moving

The NHL is officially back which means trade rumors are swirling once again. With the March 6th trade deadline just over a week away, speculation and predictions are expected to take over the hockey world.
Many players will have new homes in early March from veterans trying to chase a Stanley Cup to young players who need a change of scenery, trade deadline day should be a doozy.
One player who doesn't seem keen on finding a new home is Nashville Predators veteran forward Steven Stamkos. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion has been linked to the Los Angeles Kings in trade rumors, but he doesn't seem keen on leaving 'Smashville' at this point in time.
Stamkos has two years left on his four year deal with the Predators. He also carries a full no-move clause, which means he virtually holds all of the power when it comes to comes to a potential trade.
When asked about his name being in trade rumors, Stamkos gave an answer that implied he isn't too worried about due to him having the final say in any move.
"It comes with the territory of being a team on the bubble... at the end of the, I'm not too worried about it. I have a full-move clause, so I get to make a decision whenever it comes down to that. But I haven't had any conversations about that."
The 36-year-old veteran has been linked to the Kings in the past, and his name was recently brought once again after the injury to Kevin Fiala. After the Kings dynamic winger went down with a brutal leg injury, Stamkos was linked as a potential replacement for Fiala.
Although there were no serious rumors surrounding Stamkos and the Kings, his recent statement has seemingly shut down the possibility of the Kings making a play for the former 60-goal scorer.
It doesn't seem likely that 'Stammer' would be willing to waive his no-move clause to join the Kings as he would be going from one bubble team to another, because lets face it, that's where this team stands at this moment in time. If Stamkos were to allow a move, it would most likely be to join a true playoff team.
It's a shame because he would likely make an instant impact in the Kings lineup, especially with no Fiala. After making the big move for Artemi Panarin, LA's offense is expected to improve but Stamkos would help bring it to the next level. In his second season in Nashville, the former first overall pick got off to an incredibly slow start, but has picked his play up in the last few months. In 57 games played this season, Stamkos has scored 28 goals to go with 16 assists for 44 points.
Steven Stamkos would help the Kings, and he fits with the newly established Artemi Panarin window, but he doesn't seem keen on leaving, so Los Angeles should look elsewhere to improve.
