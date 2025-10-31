Would Steven Stamkos Be A Good Fit For The Los Angeles Kings?

In the early stages of this season, the Nashville Predators are performing as everyone predicted going into the 2025-26 campaign.

Following their 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, they have a 4-6-2 record, sitting sixth in the Central Division.

If they keep trending in this direction, they’ll likely become a seller and look to deal some of their veterans. With that, there could be one name that the Los Angeles Kings should kick tires at, and that’s Steven Stamkos.

On The Hockey News’ main site, Adam Proteau wrote about three potential trade destinations for Stamkos, if the Predators don’t turn their season around, and one of those teams was the Kings.

Three Potential NHL Trade Fits For Steven Stamkos If Predators Don't Improve

If the Nashville Predators don't improve, expect more trade speculation to arise about Steven Stamkos. Which NHL teams could have what he would want to waive his no-move clause?

Los Angeles’ trade deadline cap space was highlighted as a key component to this potential acquisition. At the deadline, the Kings will have just over $8.5 million in cap space, which lines up perfectly with Stamkos’ $8 million cap hit.

Additionally, the Kings don’t have a shortage of prospects or draft capital if they wanted to give up futures for the two-time Stanley Cup winner.

Theoretically, Los Angeles GM Ken Holland could make a trade happen with Nashville if he really wanted to.

However, some implications could come with a potential deal for the two-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner.

For one, Stamkos hasn’t been great this campaign. In 12 games this season, the 35-year-old has only one goal and one assist for the Predators. He’s been averaging 17:25 of ice time, and while that’s the lowest he's averaged in several years, that’s enough time to make an impact on the ice.

It could be that Stamkos just needs a change of scenery. Even last year, there was a massive drop-off in production.

In what was his first year in Nashville, Stamkos recorded 27 goals and 53 points, a big difference from his 40 goals and 81 points the year before with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Simply because of his recent play, it may not be in the Kings’ best interest to take on a heavy contract like Stamkos’. As mentioned, he holds an $8-million cap hit and still has two more years on his deal after this season.

It also may not be worth a great prospect such as goaltender Carter George or right winger Liam Greentree.

In an ideal world where Stamkos isn’t a risky acquisition, Kings coach Jim Hiller would need to find him a spot on the roster.

With the center depth that Los Angeles has, and with Stamkos playing predominantly on the right wing these days, he wouldn’t fit in the middle. That just leaves the wing, which could become a surplus with this addition.

Even with Warren Foegele out, everyone has a spot on the team. Even right wingers such as Joel Armia and Corey Perry have been excellent for the Kings thus far, and shouldn’t be demoted or scratched for an underperforming Stamkos.

Stamkos could make himself a more attractive trade target if he stepped up for the Predators, but as of right now, there’s too much risk for the potential reward the team could receive.

