Kings Reward Taylor Ward With Two-Year Extension After Injury Call-Up

What started as an injury replacement after the Kings were suffering several guys out on the IR, Taylor Ward took advantage of the opportunity and is now rewarded with a two-year NHL contract.
The Los Angeles Kings have officially signed forward Taylor Ward to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual salary of $875,000, keeping him under contract through the 2027-28 season.
The deal is believed to be due to Ward's strong stretch over his limited minutes and a vote of confidence in the organization to reward him for his recent play.
Ward was recalled from Ontario to play for the Kings in early January due to injuries within Los Angeles' forward group and took full advantage of the opportunity. In his two games, Ward has scored two goals and two points, all resulting in a Kings victory.
The statsheets may not show much, but the 27-year-old winger has consistently brought energy and earned the coaching staff's trust in his role for the Kings' forward unit.
During the 2025-26 season, Ward has played nine games, scoring two goals, recording two assists, totaling four points, and posting a plus-3 rating. The numbers might not pop for fans, but his value on the ice, being a reliable two-way force and bringing energy on the ice for the starting group, brings a different level of energy for the team.
Ward's recent production against the New York Rangers and the St. Louis Blues, scoring a goal and assisting on plays that have helped the Kings win both games, has reflected the organization's desire to sign him and the coaching staff's trust in his performance.
The King's decision to extend Ward highlights the hard work he's put in this season, starting off in Ontario and never looking fazed at all when he stepped on the ice playing his first NHL game.
With a cap hit of $875,000, Ward provides flexibility while remaining NHL-ready and will continue to grow under the Kings' system and leadership. It's a great contract that represents taking advantage of the moment you've been waiting for in your career.
After being called up out of necessity, the Kings could've easily sent Ward back once their group returned from injury, but chose to trust his production and realize he belongs at the NHL level.
