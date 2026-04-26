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Kings Vs. Avalanche Game 4 Preview: Will The Kings Avoid The Sweep? cover image

Kings Vs. Avalanche Game 4 Preview: Will The Kings Avoid The Sweep?

Kevin Khachatryan
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Kevin Khachatryan
4h
Updated at Apr 26, 2026, 19:30
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The Los Angeles Kings' season can come to an end Sunday afternoon as they try to avoid the sweep and extend their season.

The Los Angeles Kings are down 3-0 to the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs and will look to avoid a sweep and extend the series to Game 5. 

Los Angeles has been in this series for the most part in all three games; the game has been decided by one possession. With the first two games being played in Denver, the Kings lost by just one goal, and Game 3 at LA was a one-goal game until the Avs scored an empty-net goal to seal the deal. 

For the third straight game, the Los Angeles Kings proved they can hang with the Colorado Avalanche, but also proved why they’re now one loss away from elimination. In a series defined by missed chances, Game 3 may have been their most frustrating yet.
thehockeynews.comKings Fall Into 3-0 Hole In Game 3 Loss To Avalanche, Face EliminationFor the third straight game, the Los Angeles Kings proved they can hang with the Colorado Avalanche, but also proved why they’re now one loss away from elimination. In a series defined by missed chances, Game 3 may have been their most frustrating yet.

Other than that, the opportunities have been there for the silver and black, but they just haven't been able to capitalize on offense, despite playing great defense led by goaltender Anton Forsberg. 

Not only will a win Sunday afternoon extend LA's season, but it will also help extend Anze Kopitar's career, who will likely play his final game if the Avs bring in the brooms. 

Start Time and TV Schedule

Who: Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: 1:30 p.m. PT

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Watch: TNT, FanDuel Sports Network West

Kings Projected Lines

Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright

Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas

Ross Colton- Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog - Nazem Kadri - Nicolas Roy

Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Brett Kulak - Sam Malinski

Nick Blankenburg - Brent Burns

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Key Factors

For LA to win this game and force another game in Denver, they need to come out aggressively, as they did in Game 3 at home, and put pressure on the Avs' defense. The Kings have done a good job defending Colorado's power play, holding them to 0-for-9 in all three games of this series, but LA, meanwhile, is 2-for-12, barely capitalizing on its stops. 

Everything has come so tough for the Kings, especially scoring against Avs goaltender Scott Wedgewood, who has been a monster under the crease for Colorado with a .923 SV%, saving nearly every shot that Los Angeles throws at him. 

Will Anton Forsberg stay hot? The Swedish goaltender had a solid Game 3, but took a bit of a drop off compared to the first two games at Denver, and still made several key saves. 

And what kind of changes will we see from the top line for Los Angeles? The top line of Kopitar, Artemi Panarin, and Adrian Kempe takes most of the blame, as they were pretty much nonexistent offensively in Game 3. Panarin does have two goals and two points through three games, but Kempe, who ended the season on a hot streak, hasn't lived up to expectations

The Los Angeles Kings' top line is yet to record a point at even strength and was a combined minus-nine in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche. Facing elimination, it's time for that top line to be broken up ahead of Game 4.
thehockeynews.com'Some Guys Can Play Better': Why The Kings' Top Line Must Be Broken Up For Game 4The Los Angeles Kings' top line is yet to record a point at even strength and was a combined minus-nine in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche. Facing elimination, it's time for that top line to be broken up ahead of Game 4.

With Kopitar likely playing his last NHL game on Sunday afternoon, the motivation should be there for the veteran and the rest of the team to try to extend their season.

Notes and Updates

For the Kings injury report Kevin Fiala (fractured leg) remains out and for the Avs Josh Manson (upper-body) is unlikely to play. 

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Los Angeles KingsColorado AvalancheAnze Kopitar
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