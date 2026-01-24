Logo
LA Kings
Powered by Roundtable
Kings Vs Blues Game Preview: Kings are Looking To Move Into Wildcard Spot with a Win cover image

Kings Vs Blues Game Preview: Kings are Looking To Move Into Wildcard Spot with a Win

Marek Robinson
5m
Partner
176Members·1.7KPosts
MarekRobinson@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Kings are in St Louis, taking on the Blues tonight, as the Kings continue to chase down a playoff spot.

The Kings are visiting St Louis tonight as they take on the Blues. With a win tonight, the Kings would move into the last wildcard spot in the West. The Blues, on the other hand, are currently on a 3-game losing skid, and they are looking to snap that tonight. The Kings are coming off a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. That was a strong game for the Kings, as they were able to get a lead and not allow the Rangers to crawl back. It was a very strong performance. 

Kings Projected Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight:

Corey Perry - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele - Quinton Byfield - Joel Armia

Kevin Fiala - Alex Turcotte - Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Trevor Moore

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Blues Projected Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Blues tonight: 

Jonatan Berggren - Brayden Schenn - Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou

Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko - Nick Bjugstad - Robby Fabbri

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

 

Line Changes and Injuries

The Kings will still be without Anze Kopitar, who is out with an upper-body injury. Corey Perry is joining the first line alongside Alex Laferriere and Adrian Kempe. The Blues are missing quite a few guys, including Robert Thomas, who is out with a lower-body injury. The Blues are also without Pius Suter (ankle), Oskar Sundqvist (skate laceration), and Dylan Holloway (ankle). The Kings are electing to start Darcy Kuemper, who will face Joel Hofer. 

Key Factors

The Kings played a strong game against the Rangers on Tuesday and should bring that performance into tonight's game against the Blues. The Kings were able to produce offence and also have good defence and goaltending against a strong offensive Rangers team. The Kings have had problems holding a lead, and in the Rangers game, they did so even after the Rangers scored the only goal in the 3rd period. The Blues are in a losing skid and have not had the greatest season this far, and the Kings need to take advantage of that and walk away with 2 points. 

The Kings will be looking at their top line tonight, and with Perry getting bumped up, that line can provide the Kings with some strong offence. On the back end, Brandt Clarke has been very good for the Kings this season, not only for his contribution on offence but for how strong he is on defence. Clarke has 3 points in his last 5 games and is a player to watch tonight, especially with the Blues missing some key guys. 

Overall, this game feels like a must-win for the Kings. My prediciton for tonight 5-1 Kings win.  

Latest News