Kings Vs Blues Game Preview: Kings are Looking To Move Into Wildcard Spot with a Win

The Kings played a strong game against the Rangers on Tuesday and should bring that performance into tonight's game against the Blues. The Kings were able to produce offence and also have good defence and goaltending against a strong offensive Rangers team. The Kings have had problems holding a lead, and in the Rangers game, they did so even after the Rangers scored the only goal in the 3rd period. The Blues are in a losing skid and have not had the greatest season this far, and the Kings need to take advantage of that and walk away with 2 points.