LA Kings
Kings Vs Bruins Game Preview: Kings Look To Move Back Into A Playoff Spot cover image

Kings Vs Bruins Game Preview: Kings Look To Move Back Into A Playoff Spot

Marek Robinson
1h
Updated at Mar 10, 2026, 20:18
The Kings are in Boston, taking on the Bruins, who have been incredible on home ice this season.

The Kings are coming off a 5-4 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. That game was a very important one for the Kings, who are now 1 point behind the Seattle Kraken for the final wild card spot. The Kings take on a very good Boston team, which is coming off a 5-4 comeback loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. So they will be looking to bounce back, especially after blowing a 3-0 lead in that game. 

Projected Kings Lines&nbsp;

Here are the projected lines for the Kings

Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright

Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Projected Bruins Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Bruins

Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Eyssimont - Fraser Minten - Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Line Changes and Injuries

The Injuries for the Kings have not changed since yesterday, and Mathieu Joseph and Jacob Moverare are again scratches for tonight's matchup. For the Bruins, they have scratched Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris and have no injuries listed on the roster. 

The lines for the Kings are the same as yesterday, with the only change in goal: Kuemper is getting the nod today, as Forsberg made 28 saves in the win against Columbus. The Bruins are likely to start Jeremy Swayman, as Korpisalo started in their last game against the Penguins

Key Factors

The Kings are on their second night of a back-to-back, and the Bruins have been one of the best home teams in the NHL, posting a 24-8-1 home record this season. The Kings on the road this season have a 16-8-7 record, so while they are a better team away from home, they still lose in overtime. 

Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe look to continue their impressive play together. In the Blue Jackets game, both had 2 points, with Kempe scoring 2 goals and Panarin adding a goal and an assist. 

The Kings will have to be wary of the Bruins' depth offence, but also their physical defence, as the Bruins like to play physical, and the Kings will need an answer for that. 

Overall, this game is once again a very important one for the Kings as they look to move back into a playoff spot with a win tonight. My prediction for tonight's matchup is a 3-2 Kings win. 

