Kings Vs Bruins Game Preview: Kings Look To Move Back Into A Playoff Spot

The Kings are coming off a 5-4 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. That game was a very important one for the Kings, who are now 1 point behind the Seattle Kraken for the final wild card spot. The Kings take on a very good Boston team, which is coming off a 5-4 comeback loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. So they will be looking to bounce back, especially after blowing a 3-0 lead in that game.