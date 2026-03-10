Kings Vs Bruins Game Preview: Kings Look To Move Back Into A Playoff Spot

The Kings are coming off a 5-4 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. That game was a very important one for the Kings, who are now 1 point behind the Seattle Kraken for the final wild card spot. The Kings take on a very good Boston team, which is coming off a 5-4 comeback loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. So they will be looking to bounce back, especially after blowing a 3-0 lead in that game.
Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright
Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Eyssimont - Fraser Minten - Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
The Injuries for the Kings have not changed since yesterday, and Mathieu Joseph and Jacob Moverare are again scratches for tonight's matchup. For the Bruins, they have scratched Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris and have no injuries listed on the roster.
Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe look to continue their impressive play together. In the Blue Jackets game, both had 2 points, with Kempe scoring 2 goals and Panarin adding a goal and an assist.