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Kings Vs Devils Game Preview: Kings Looking For Back To Back Wins

Marek Robinson
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The Kings are in New Jersey, taking on the Devils as they look to win their second game in a row.

The Kings are coming off a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders. The Kings scored 3 goals in the first period, and that was all they needed to get the victory. With that win, they moved into the 2nd wildcard position, and tonight they look to possibly even chase down a division spot, as they are only 4 points back of the Edmonton Oilers. The Devils are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Calgary Flames, so they will be looking to bounce back tonight. 

Kings Projected Lines

Here are the Kings' projected lines tonight: 

Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright

Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Devils Projected Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Devils tonight: 

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt - Jack Hughes - Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk - Cody Glass - Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter - Nick Bjugstad - Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes - Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon - Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Line Changes and Injuries

The Kings did not hold a morning skate today since they played last night, and their lineup is likely to remain the same as it was in yesterday's matchup, with the only change being that Forsberg is likely to get the nod. The Devils held an optional morning skate, and goaltender Jake Allen is likely to get the start, which will be his first in the last 8 games. 

Key Factors

The dynamic duo of Kempe and Panarin was on full display yesterday as Kempe scored the Kings 3rd goal off an assist from Panarin. This duo will be a major factor for the Kings if they get into the postseason. Anton Forsberg last played against the Blue Jackets, where he made 28 saves for the win. 

The Kings need to continue to play a strong 200-foot game, as with the addition of Panarin, the Kings' offence has looked much better, and their defence has remained the same, which was one of their positives throughout the season. 

The Kings will have to be mindful of Jack Hughes, who has been playing some of his best hockey since returning from the Olympic break, with 6 points in his last 3 games. 

For the Kings to walk away with a win tonight, they need to continue playing their style of game, and if they do, they will be even closer to the Edmonton Oilers in the standings. Once again, it is worth noting that Anze Kopitar is now 1 point behind tying Marcel Dionne for the Kings franchise points record. 

My prediction for tonight's matchup is a 4-2 Kings win. 

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