Kings Vs Devils Game Preview: Kings Looking For Back To Back Wins

The Kings are coming off a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders. The Kings scored 3 goals in the first period, and that was all they needed to get the victory. With that win, they moved into the 2nd wildcard position, and tonight they look to possibly even chase down a division spot, as they are only 4 points back of the Edmonton Oilers. The Devils are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Calgary Flames, so they will be looking to bounce back tonight.