Kings Vs Ducks Game Preview: Kings Looking to Move Into a Wildcard Spot With a Win

8h
The Kings are looking to get back into a playoff spot as they host the Anaheim Ducks.

The Kings host the Ducks tonight as they look to get back into the playoff picture, and facing a divisional opponent tonight makes this game even more important. The Kings are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss against Vegas, which saw the Kings tie up the game late in the 3rd, but Mark Stone scored the winner just 25 seconds into overtime. The Ducks just ended their 9-game losing skid as they beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday. During that losing skid, the Kings did defeat the Ducks 6-1, and they look to do so again.  

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight: 

Jeff Malott - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele - Quinton Byfield - Joel Armia

Kevin Fiala - Alex Turcotte - Andrei Kuzmenko

Andre Lee - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Projected Ducks Lines&nbsp;

Here are the projected lines for the Ducks tonight: 

Chris Kreider - Mason McTavish - Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn - Mikael Granlund - Beckett Sennecke

Cutter Gauthier - Ryan Poehling - Troy Terry

Ross Johnston - Tim Washe - Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger - Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov - Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Line Changes and Injuries

The Kings are getting Joel Armia back after he missed the last 5 games due to a lower-body injury. The Kings will be without Corey Perry and Jacob Moverare, who are scratched for tonight's game. The Kings will also still be without Anze Kopitar and Trevor Moore. The Ducks are getting Troy Terry back after he missed the last 3 games. Cutter Gauthier is back after missing the Stars game due to an illness, and Chris Krider is a game-time decision due to an illness.

Key Factors&nbsp;

The Kings have to be strong defensively tonight, especially with the Ducks getting some of their big players back. This Ducks team is young and fast, and the Kings will have to be smart defensively to succeed. The Kings are rolling with Darcy Kuemper, who posted a .889 save percentage in the Vegas game. The Ducks are starting Lukas Dostal, who posted a .960 save percentage in the 3-1 win over Dallas.

This Ducks team has only 1 win in January, and has struggled in those games, so the Kings need to take advantage and get 2 points against a divisional team. 

With the way the Ducks play, the Kings will need all 3 lines of defence to be strong tonight, and they have been throughout the entire season. Another player the Kings could be looking at is Brandt Clarke, who has 4 points in his last 5 games and has been a key component of the Kings' offence recently. Kuemper is the biggest player in tonight's game, as he has been off his usual game recently, and a big win tonight could help get his confidence back up. 

If the Kings can maintain their strong defensive play, they will be able to walk away with a big win tonight and enter tomorrow in a playoff spot. My prediction is a 3-2 Kings win. 

