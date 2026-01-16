Kings Vs Ducks Game Preview: Kings Looking to Move Into a Wildcard Spot With a Win

With the way the Ducks play, the Kings will need all 3 lines of defence to be strong tonight, and they have been throughout the entire season. Another player the Kings could be looking at is Brandt Clarke, who has 4 points in his last 5 games and has been a key component of the Kings' offence recently. Kuemper is the biggest player in tonight's game, as he has been off his usual game recently, and a big win tonight could help get his confidence back up.