Kings Vs Flames Game Preview: Kings Look to Get First Win With Panain

The Kings have played 2 games with Artemi Panarin as they look to get their first win since acquiring him.

The Kings are coming off an 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, and there were few positives to take away from that game. The Kings are 3 points back of the last wild-card spot, held by the Seattle Kraken. The Kings host the Calgary Flames, who currently sit 28th in the NHL, so the Kings, if they want to stay in the playoff race, have to treat this game as a must-win. 

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings

Warren Foegele - Anze Kopitar - Corey Perry

Artemi Panarin - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Taylor Ward

Jeff Malott - Alex Turcotte - Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson - Brian Dumoulin

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare - Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Projected Flames Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Flames

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Martin Pospisil - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl - Mackenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Line Changes and Injuries

Earlier today, the Kings announced that forward Andrei Kuzmenko underwent successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He will be out week to week. The Kings will also be without Joel Armia (upper body) and Drew Doughty (lower body). With Drew Doughty out, Jacob Moverare is now in the lineup for the Kings. The Flames have scratched Ryan Lomberg and Brayden Pachal in tonight's matchup as well. 

Key Factors

Since returning from the Olympic Break, the Kings are 0-2, allowing 14 goals and scoring only 5. The Kings have to treat tonight's game against the Flames as a must-win, as they look not only to bounce back from the 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers but also to secure their first win with Artemi Panarin. 

The Kings have elected to keep Panarin with Kempe, forming a new duo that could make a huge offensive impact for the Kings, who rank 4th-worst in goals per game. Calgary is ranked 2nd last in goals per game, so the Kings need to take advantage in tonight's game. With a win tonight, the Kings would move within 1 point of the Seattle Kraken for the final wildcard spot. 

My prediction for tonight's game is a Kings 5-1 win over the Flames

