Kings Vs Flyers Game Preview: Kings Look To Move Back Into Wildcard

The Kings play their 4th Metro Division team tonight, hosting the Philadelphia Flyers. The Kings are coming off a 4-1 win on Monday against the New York Rangers. The Kings are currently tied with the Seattle Kraken for the wildcard spot, and the Kraken take on the Predators tonight, so there are lots of important games around the NHL before the Kings-Flyers matchup. The Flyers are coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks.