Kings Vs Golden Knights Game Preview: Artemi Panarin Makes His Kings Debut

The Olympic break is over, and the Kings start off facing the Vegas Golden Knights, and we see Artemi Panarin make his Kings debut.
Joel Armia, Drew Doughty, Adrian Kempe, and Darcy Kuemper have all returned to the Kings organization as they get set to host the Vegas Golden Knights. Joel Armia returned with a Bronze medal, and Drew Doughty and Darcy Kuemper returned with a Silver Medal. Before the Olympic break, the Kings traded for Artemi Panarin, but because of the timing of the trade, he did not play any games for the Kings before the break. For the first time, we will see him today.
Kings Projected Lines
Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight:
With the Kings having all their players who went to the Olympics return to the lineup, they have the advantage because Vegas is missing 5 of its best players. Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin, Shea Theodore, Mark Stone, and Mitch Marner are all scratched for tonight's game. The Kings have scratched Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward and will be without Kevin Fiala after he was injured in the Olympics.
Key Factors
With the Golden Knights missing 5 of their top players, the Kings need to take advantage and get a game closer to a playoff spot. The Kings are currently 3 points back of the Anaheim Ducks for the final wildcard spot. With a win tonight, they would be within 1 point of a playoff spot. The Kings' second line will be the one to watch, as they could have a potential dynamic duo in Adrian Kempe and Artemi Panarin.
Overall, this game is incredibly important for the Kings, as they can come out of the break strong with a massive win over a divisional opponent. Artemi Panarin makes his debut tonight as well, and Kings and Hockey fans are looking to see what impact he makes in his first game.