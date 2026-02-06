Kings Vs Golden Knights Game Preview: Kings Look to Go Into the Olympic Break with a Win

The Kings are facing a strong Vegas team, and if they want to head into the Olympic break close to a playoff position, they are going to have to play some of their best hockey. Kempe has been very good for the Kings. In his last 5 games, he has 7 points. Alex Laferriere has been quiet recently, and in his last 5 games, he has 2 points, both being assists. Tonight, Laferriere is playing with Kempe and Perry on the 2nd line so tonight is a great opportunity for Laferriere to have a big game.