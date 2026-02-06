Logo
Kings Vs Golden Knights Game Preview: Kings Look to Go Into the Olympic Break with a Win

Marek Robinson
4h
The LA Kings are in Vegas, taking on the Golden Knights for their last game before the Olympic break.

The Kings are playing their second game in 2 days after they lost 4-2 to the Seattle Kraken yesterday. Seattle scored 3 times in the first period, and the Kings were unable to catch up and, as a result, are not 3 points back of the final wildcard spot in the West. Vegas is coming off a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks last night. The Kings are trying to get within 1 point of a playoff position with a win tonight. 

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight: 

Trevor Moore - Anze Kopitar - Joel Armia

Corey Perry - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward

Brian Dumoulin - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare - Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Projected Golden Knights Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Golden Knights tonight: 

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone

Reilly Smith - Mitch Marner - Pavel Dorofeyev

Alexander Holtz - Tomas Hertl - Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt - Kai Uchacz - Branden Bowman

Jeremy Lauzon - Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Ben Hutton - Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Line Changes and Injuries

Neither team had a morning skate today, as they both played yesterday. Artemi Panarin's Kings Debut will come after the Olympic break, as he is scratched tonight alongside Warren Foegele and Joe Hicketts. Mikey Anderson and Alex Turcotte are both out for tonight with injuries. For Vegas, Mark Stone returns to the top line alongside Eichel and Barbashev. Vegas is starting Adin Hill after Akira Schmid made 21 saves for the win yesterday. The Kings will start Forsberg after Kuemper started last night. 

Key Factors

The Kings did not play their best game yesterday, especially after allowing 3 goals in the first period. They also allowed 2 power-play goals out of 6 penalty kills, so their kill was better, but there is still room for improvement. Andrei Kuzmenko was the King's best player after he had both goals in that game. 

The Kings are facing a strong Vegas team, and if they want to head into the Olympic break close to a playoff position, they are going to have to play some of their best hockey. Kempe has been very good for the Kings. In his last 5 games, he has 7 points. Alex Laferriere has been quiet recently, and in his last 5 games, he has 2 points, both being assists. Tonight, Laferriere is playing with Kempe and Perry on the 2nd line so tonight is a great opportunity for Laferriere to have a big game. 

For Vegas, Jack Eichel continues to play well; in his last 5 games, he has 5 points. Mitch Marner also has 5 points in his last 5 games. The Kings will have to be mindful of this duo, as they have proven they can win games for Vegas with just the two of them. 

Overall, this is a very big game for the Kings, as a win would put them 1 point back of a playoff spot heading into the Olympic break. My prediction for tonight's game is a 4-3 Kings win. 

Topics:Latest News