Kings Vs Kraken Game Preview: Kings are Looking To Head Into The Break with a Win

The LA Kings are on their 2nd game in a back-to-back, after losing 3-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets yesterday. The Kings have lost 4 of their last 5 games and are 3 points behind the Edmonton Oilers for 3rd in the Pacific. The Kraken are coming into this game riding a two-game win streak. They defeated the Sharks on Saturday, 4-2, then last night defeated the Ducks, 3-1, and they are looking to also go into the winter break with a win.

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight:

Warren Foegele - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere

Trevor Moore - Alex Turcotte - Andrei Kuzmenko

Joel Armia - Samuel Helenius - Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Pheonix Copley

Anton Forsberg

Projected Kraken Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kraken tonight:

Kaapo Kakko - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen - Chandler Stephenson - Frederick Gaudreau

Jani Nyman - Shane Wright - Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye - Ben Meyers - Jacob Melanson

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Cale Fleury -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Line Changes and Injuries

The Kings seem to be keeping the lineup the same as last night. The starting goaltender is unknown, and in the Kings' last back-to-back games, Forsberg started both. The Kraken lineup is also similar to last night, but one player missing is defenseman Vince Dunn, who will not be playing tonight after he left the game after getting hit by Ducks forward Ross Johnston. The Kraken will also be starting Joey Daccord tonight after Philipp Grubauer started yesterday.

Key Factors

The Kings need offence, which is their biggest issue this season. They are averaging 2 goals per game, which ranks 30th in the NHL. On the defensive end, they have been strong; over the last 5 games, the most goals they have allowed is 4, with one of those being an empty-net goal. The Kings are desperate for scoring, and aside from Kempe and Fiala, they are not getting the offence they need to win games.

Kempe is the only player on the Kings with 30 points, and the next closest is Fiala, who has 23 and is the only King other than Kempe with 20-plus points. The big issue that keeps repeating itself is that Quinton Byfield in December has 0 points and a 0 plus/minus. While many players have slumps, the Kings continue to give him playing time, as he is averaging nearly 18 minutes per game this month alone.

The Kraken are coming off a huge win against the Ducks, and the Kings are desperate for a win. If they can generate more offence than normal, this team can be competitive now and when the playoffs start. My prediction for tonight's game is a 3-2 win for the Kings.