Kings Vs Kraken Game Preview: Kings Looking to Extend Point Streak to 3 Games

The Kings have had a busy day today after they traded for Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers in exchange for Liam Greentree, a conditional 3rd and 4th round pick, with the Rangers retaining 50%. While we will not see Panarin make his Kings debut tonight, the Kings have a big game, as they have 1 game in hand on the Seattle Kraken and are behind Seattle by 1 point for the last wild card spot in the west.
Trevor Moore - Anze Kopitar - Joel Armia
Corey Perry - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward
Brian Dumoulin - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare - Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle
Ryan Winterton - Chandler Stephenson - Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz - Shane Wright - Kaapo Kakko
Tye Kartye - Frederick Gaudreau - Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak - Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans - Ryan Lindgren
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
The Kings will be without defensemen Mikey Anderson, who is out with an upper-body injury, so Moveare will slot into the lineup for the first time since January 20th. The Kings also recalled Hicketts from the Ontario Reign on an emergency basis. The Kraken placed Catton on injured reserve on Wednesday.
The Kraken also recalled Fisker Molgaard from Coachella Valley, and he could play tonight. The Kings are starting Darcy Kuemper tonight. Kuemper last played against the Flyers, where he posted a .905 save percentage. The Kraken are starting Joey Daccord, who last played against the Golden Knights and posted a .931 save percentage.
The Kings are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss against Carolina, which saw them battle back from a 2-0 deficit to get the one point, which was a big performance for the Kings. They were down 2-0 with 10 minutes left, and the Kings battled back. While they lost, it was encouraging to see them battle back and earn at least a point.