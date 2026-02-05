Kings Vs Kraken Game Preview: Kings Looking to Extend Point Streak to 3 Games

The Kings have had a busy day today after they traded for Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers in exchange for Liam Greentree, a conditional 3rd and 4th round pick, with the Rangers retaining 50%. While we will not see Panarin make his Kings debut tonight, the Kings have a big game, as they have 1 game in hand on the Seattle Kraken and are behind Seattle by 1 point for the last wild card spot in the west.