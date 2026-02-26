Kings Vs Oilers Game Preview: Kings Look to Bounce Back Against Divisional Rival

The Kings are coming off a 6-4 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights, who were without Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin, Shea Theodore, Mark Stone, and Mitch Marner, but the Kings could not get it done. On the positive side, Artemi Panarin, who played his first game with the Kings, made an immediate impact as he had 2 assists in his Kings debut. He played alongside Kempe and Kopitar, and they even had a beautiful tic-tac-toe goal, which could be something we see as the season progresses. But tonight the Kings take on their divisional rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, who are coming off a 6-4 loss against the Anaheim Ducks.