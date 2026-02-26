Logo
Kings Vs Oilers Game Preview: Kings Look to Bounce Back Against Divisional Rival

The kings look to bounce back after a loss against Vegas last night.

The Kings are coming off a 6-4 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights, who were without Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin, Shea Theodore, Mark Stone, and Mitch Marner, but the Kings could not get it done. On the positive side, Artemi Panarin, who played his first game with the Kings, made an immediate impact as he had 2 assists in his Kings debut. He played alongside Kempe and Kopitar, and they even had a beautiful tic-tac-toe goal, which could be something we see as the season progresses. But tonight the Kings take on their divisional rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, who are coming off a 6-4 loss against the Anaheim Ducks

Kings Projected Lines

Here are the Kings' projected Lines for tonight: 

Artemi Panarin - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe

Quinton Byfield - Anze Kopitar - Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele - Alex Turcotte - Andrei Kuzmenko

Joel Armia - Samuel Helenius - Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson - Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Oilers Projected Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Oilers tonight: 

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Matt Savoie - Leon Draisaitl - Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin - Adam Henrique - Trent Frederic

Andrew Mangiapane - Curtis Lazar - Josh Samanski

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Jake Walman

Spencer Stastney - Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Injuries and Line Changes

Neither team had held a morning skate today since both teams played last night. The Kings are seemingly starting Darcy Kuemper since Anton Forsberg played last night. For the Oilers, it's the same: Connor Ingram will most likely get the start, even though he played last night after Tristan Jarry got pulled. 

The top line changes a little for the Kings compared to last night, as Anze Kopitar is on the second line and Alex Lafreniere is on the first line with the new dynamic duo of Panarin and Kempe. The Oilers' lines are also similar to what they used last night. 

Key Factors

The Kings played one of their best offensive games last night against Vegas, and while the result wasn't what they wanted, it's a positive sign given the Kings' very lacklustre offensive output. The Kings can also take advantage of the Oilers' subpar goaltending. While the Oilers' goaltending is not the best, the Kings will still have to be careful of McDavid and Draisaitl, who are fully capable of taking over a game regardless of how many goals the Kings score. 


With Panarin providing the Kings with a new offensive spark, the Kings could get a big win tonight, as the Ducks moved into 2nd place in the Pacific after yesterday's win. The Kings are currently 3 points back of the Seattle Kraken for the final wildcard spot, and if they get a big win tonight against Edmonton, they will be within 1 point. 

Overall, with Panarin added, the Kings could be a difficult team for Edmonton to face tonight. My prediction for tonight's game is a 4-1 Kings win. 

