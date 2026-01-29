Kings Vs Sabers Game Preview: Kings Looking for 4th Straight Win

The Kings took a lead against the Red Wings and held it until the end against a very good Red Wings team, which was a pleasant surprise, as that has been a bad habit that the Kings have not been able to shake. The Kings' penalty kill was perfect in that game, going 4/4, which hasn't worked in the Kings' favour in the past. One player who has been playing better recently is Andrei Kuzmenko, who has 2 goals and 1 assist in his last 5 games, and the Kings are hoping that trend continues.