Kings Vs Stars Game Preview: Kings Looking To Win Back to Back Games

The Kings host the NHL's 2nd-best team, the Dallas Stars, tonight as they look to move into 3rd in the Pacific. The Kings are coming off a big divisional win against the Edmonton Oilers, which saw Adrian Kempe score the shootout winner. The Stars are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks, who rallied back from a 4-2 deficit and won 5-4 in overtime. The Kings are in a very tough spot with their schedule, as they go from Edmonton to face the Stars.