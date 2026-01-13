Kings Vs Stars Game Preview: Kings Looking To Win Back to Back Games

The Kings host the NHL's 2nd-best team, the Dallas Stars, tonight as they look to move into 3rd in the Pacific. The Kings are coming off a big divisional win against the Edmonton Oilers, which saw Adrian Kempe score the shootout winner. The Stars are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks, who rallied back from a 4-2 deficit and won 5-4 in overtime. The Kings are in a very tough spot with their schedule, as they go from Edmonton to face the Stars.
Jeff Malott - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele - Quinton Byfield - Corey Perry
Kevin Fiala - Alex Turcotte - Andrei Kuzmenko
Andre Lee - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Mavrik Bourque
Matt Duchene - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen
Justin Hryckowian - Sam Steel - Jamie Benn
Oskar Back - Radek Faksa - Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley - Alexander Petrovic
Kyle Capobianco - Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
The Kings will still be without Anze Kopitar (upper body), Joel Armia (lower body) and Trevor Moore (upper body). The Kings are expected to use the same lines as they did in the shootout victory against the Oilers. The Stars will have Jamie Benn return in the lineup after he missed the last 3 games due to an injury sustained on January 4th in a game against Montreal.