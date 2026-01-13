Logo
Kings Vs Stars Game Preview: Kings Looking To Win Back to Back Games

Marek Robinson
2h
The Kings are looking to win back-to-back games after defeating Edmonton in a Shootout on Saturday.

The Kings host the NHL's 2nd-best team, the Dallas Stars, tonight as they look to move into 3rd in the Pacific. The Kings are coming off a big divisional win against the Edmonton Oilers, which saw Adrian Kempe score the shootout winner. The Stars are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks, who rallied back from a 4-2 deficit and won 5-4 in overtime. The Kings are in a very tough spot with their schedule, as they go from Edmonton to face the Stars

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight: 

Jeff Malott - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele - Quinton Byfield - Corey Perry

Kevin Fiala - Alex Turcotte - Andrei Kuzmenko

Andre Lee - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Projected Stars Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Stars tonight: 

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Mavrik Bourque

Matt Duchene - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen

Justin Hryckowian - Sam Steel - Jamie Benn

Oskar Back - Radek Faksa - Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley - Alexander Petrovic

Kyle Capobianco - Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Line Changes and Injuries

The Kings will still be without Anze Kopitar (upper body), Joel Armia (lower body) and Trevor Moore (upper body). The Kings are expected to use the same lines as they did in the shootout victory against the Oilers. The Stars will have Jamie Benn return in the lineup after he missed the last 3 games due to an injury sustained on January 4th in a game against Montreal

Key Factors

The Kings have been playing very well against tough opponents recently. They defeated the Wild in back-to-back games, and the shootout win over the Oilers was a big one as well, especially given how the Oilers have treated the Kings in the playoffs. 

King's forward Quinton Byfield has been playing much better than he did a month ago, with 2 points in his last 2 games. The Kings are without their captain today, so they will be looking to Byfield, Kempe, and Fiala to provide leadership.

Overall, with the way the Kings have been playing recently, they are definitely capable of walking away with a win tonight if they keep it up. My prediction for tonight's game is a 3-2 Kings win. 

