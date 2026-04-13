Kuemper's Freefall and What Comes Next

The team pivoted away from the Pierre-Luc Dubois experiment, a cap-crippling trade that didn't pan out, and landed Kuemper, hoping to replicate the Talbot effect once more. It worked, emphatically. The 2024-25 season confirmed that the goalie rejuvenation process is real in Los Angeles. The team matched a franchise record with 105 points, and Kuemper became a Vezina finalist, the first since Quick was passed over in 2011-12. Kuemper landed in the top five in most league categories, second in GAA at 2.02. Had it not been for Hellebuyck's historic season in Winnipeg, the Kings might have had their first Vezina winner in franchise history.