Longtime Kings Goaltender Jonathan Quick Retiring After This Season

New York Rangers and long-time Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick announced he's calling it quits after 19 NHL seasons.
New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick told reporters that this is his final season in the NHL. Quick announced that Monday's game against the Florida Panthers will be the last of his career.
The 40-year-old netminder is in his 19th NHL season and will mark his 829th appearance in Florida to sign off on his illustrious career, and as one of the best American-born goaltenders in history.
Quick holds the record for most wins among American goaltenders with 410, and is second in that group in games played with 828. Only John Vanbiesbrouck has played more games among U.S.-born goalies, with 882.
The veteran netminder will always be remembered for his time with the Los Angeles Kings. He played 16 seasons with the Kings, recording 370 wins and averaging a .911 save percentage across 743 games with the team that selected him 72nd overall in the 2005 NHL draft.
Quick goes down as easily the best goaltender in the Kings' franchise history. He holds the record for the most games in the crease by a King, as well as the most victories and shutouts.
Not only was he a superstar for Los Angeles in the regular season, but he was also a monster during the team's runs to the Stanley Cup.
That includes his Conn Smythe Trophy-winning campaign in 2011-2012 when he put up a .946 SP in 20 post-season appearances.
He backstopped the Kings to two Stanley Cups and won another with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2022-23.
In addition to his Cup rings and Conn Smythe Trophy, Quick also picked up a pair of William M. Jennings Trophies, which are awarded to the goalie or tandem "having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it" in the regular season.
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