Longtime Los Angeles King Officially Announces His Retirement After 17 NHL Seasons
Trevor Lewis officially calls it quits on his 17-year NHL career. The majority of his time in the NHL, 14 seasons, was spent with the Los Angeles Kings.
Lewis played 17 NHL seasons, beginning in 2008-09, and his final campaign came last year. Along the way, 14 of those seasons were played for the Kings, with three other years between the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets.
He played a total of 1,034 regular-season contests and recorded 104 goals and 133 assists for 243 career points. Lewis won two Stanley Cups with the Kings in 2012 and 2014.
"As a kid growing up in Utah, I could have never imagined this journey," Lewis said in a statement through the NHLPA. "Playing over 1,000 games and winning two Stanley Cups. Those milestones aren't just numbers to me, they represent years of sacrifice, perseverance, and a deep love for the game."
Los Angeles drafted Lewis in the first round of the 2006 draft and selected 17th overall, just one year after the Kings drafted Anze Kopitar.
After getting drafted, Lewis won the Clark Cup with the Des Moines Buccaneers as the USHL champion. He was also named the USHL player of the year following that 2005-06 championship campaign.
Eventually, he would make his first full appearance wearing the Kings' jersey in 2010-11, and the rest is history.
"I want to especially thank the Los Angeles Kings organization for believing in me from day one," Lewis said. "You gave me an opportunity to chase this dream, and together we built something I will carry with me for the rest of my life."
After 14 straight seasons in the Kings' organization, 12 of which featured for Los Angeles, Lewis became a UFA and signed a one-year deal with the Jets ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. Following one season in Winnipeg, he signed another contract, this time a two-year agreement with the Flames.
With a three-year stint in Canada, the Kings brought him back on two one-year contracts.
"Hockey has given me more than I could ever ask for - brothers in the locker room, lessons that shaped me as a man, and memories that will last forever," he said. "To everyone who was part of this journey - including the Jets, Flames, teammates, coaches, GMs, trainers, fans and beyond, thank you!"
In his final NHL season, Lewis made 60 appearances for the Kings, registering six goals and six assists for 12 points and averaging 10:13 of ice time. He didn't represent any NHL franchise for the 2025-26 campaign, and as of Wednesday, he's officially called it quits as a player.
"To my family, you were the foundation through it all," Lewis said. "Your sacrifices, your belief, and your unwavering support made this career possible. I share every moment with you.
"I leave this game with nothing but gratitude and pride. Hockey has given me everything and I'm excited to see what comes next."
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