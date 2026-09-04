Los Angeles Kings 2026-27 Season Preview: Insurance, Not Assurance

In 2024-25, they were coming off botching the Matt Roy and Dubois situations, and despite that, the team was basically a powerhouse. A top ten offensive club while a top two defensively, second best in shot suppression, while their 1D was out most of the year? Hard to wrap the brain around. Nothing spectacular on special teams outside of being within reach of the top five on the kill. They scorched their way into the playoffs with a savvy deadline pickup, with the second-best record in the league down the stretch. Just to blow it all. The collapse that followed, a 2-0 series lead against Colorado squandered, still defines the conversation heading into this season.