Los Angeles Kings' Executive Linked To Toronto Maple Leafs After John Chayka Hiring
In the aftermath of the Toronto Maple Leafs hiring John Chayka as GM, there have been links between the Leafs and Los Angeles Kings senior director of hockey operations, Jake Goldberg.
Regarding the Toronto Maple Leafs and the hire of John Chayka to be the franchise's new GM, there have been plenty of scrutiny and rumblings that have come with it.
One report that has come out in the aftermath of the Leafs introducing Chayka and Mats Sundin as the new leaders in the hockey operations department is that Los Angeles Kings senior director of hockey operations, Jake Goldberg, has been linked to Toronto.
Frank Seravalli reported that there has been speculation about Goldberg joining Chayka's staff with the Maple Leafs.
They share a history from their days with the Arizona Coyotes. Chayka was the GM and president of hockey operations of the Coyotes from 2016-17 to 2019-20.
As for Goldberg, he was the director of hockey operations in 2017-18 and 2018-19, and in his final year with the franchise, in 2019-20, he was an assistant GM working closely with Chayka.
Amid the links and speculation between the two NHL executives, there have also been reports about potential tampering.
"At least one team raised a tampering concern with the NHL as incoming Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka began to fill out his staff," Seravalli reported.
It's unclear who that team might be, but speculation about Goldberg potentially reuniting with Chayka has been highlighted.
Ultimately, the NHL reportedly investigated the tampering claims but ruled the situation to be unsubstantiated.
Toronto native and 36-year-old Goldberg has spent the past five seasons with the Kings as the senior director of hockey operations.
His role with Los Angeles required him to be part of the process in negotiating player contracts, supervising the team's salary cap, preparing for arbitration when necessary, and other responsibilities related to the NHL's collective bargaining agreement.
Before becoming an NHL executive, Goldberg had multiple roles with the OHL's London Knights. He was the team's assistant director of scouting from 2013-14 to 2015-16, and in 2016-17, he was labelled as the Knights' assistant GM and director of analytics. He helped London to a Memorial Cup championship in 2016.
Furthermore, Goldberg was previously a corporate lawyer at Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP. He also played a role in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization during the 2012-13 campaign as an advanced statistics consultant.
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