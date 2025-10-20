Los Angeles Kings Three Stars Of The Week: Week Two

While we’re entering the third week of the NHL regular season, we are starting up a new series on this Los Angeles Kings site at The Hockey News.

Three Kings players will be highlighted from the previous week of performances as the team’s best contributors, similar to the NHL’s version of three stars of the week.

This week’s addition is based-off of week two in the NHL. Los Angeles played three games which all ended in losses, two of them going past regulation. Going into the third week of this campaign, the Kings are 1-3-2 and sixth in the Pacific Division.

It wasn’t a very impressive week for the Kings at any rate, but there were a few individuals who shined throught the cracks.

Third Star: Trevor Moore, LW

Trevor Moore had himself a solid week on the third line. While averaging 16:34, Moore scored a goal and recorded an assist. Furthermore, during the span of last week, the undrafted left winger led the Kings in plus-minus with a plus-2 rating.

He played a big part in getting the Kings back in the game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, after the Canes took a 3-0 lead.

He scored the first goal for Los Angeles in that contest, sparking the comeback. The Kings went on to lose in overtime, but gained a point after a disastrous start.

Aside from his production, Moore continues to be an underrated threat. He seems to find himself on a breakaway almost every game, shorthanded or not. In addition, The 30-year-old led the Kings in high-danger chances with 18 in three games last week, according to naturalstattrick.com.

Second Star: Adrian Kempe, RW

Adrian Kempe continues to be a consistent offensive performer, averaging over a point-per game this past week. The Swedish right winger scored one goals and provided three assists in three appearances.

In Los Angeles’ last game against Carolina, Kempe recorded two assists, including the only helper on Kevin Fiala’s equalizer.

Not only did Kempe play a role in helping the Kings earn a point on Saturday, he was a major factor in earning a dramatic point against the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Early in the third period against the Wild, Kempe registered a primary assist on Quinton Byfield’s goal to bring the game within one. Later on, he tied the game with less than a minute remaining, converting on a rebound. The Kings lost in the shootout, but Kempe was a key contributor in giving his team a chance to win.

First Star: Quinton Byfield, C

Quinton Byfield was a standout player for Los Angeles all week long, and was in the center of the team’s late-game surges and comebacks.

Like Kempe, Byfield has scored a goal and three assists in the past week, as well as 19:02 of ice time per game, and a plus-one rating. He never went through a game without getting his name on the scoresheet and finds himself on a three-game point streak.

In addition, Byfield recorded 34 scoring chances along the way. That ranks him first among Kings forwards, and tied for second on the team with defenseman Brian Dumoulin. D-man Drew Doughty leads the team in that category.

Furthermore, Byfield has proven to be one of the best and fastest skaters in the NHL. For instance, he is in the 99th percentile for speed bursts between 20 and 22 miles per hour, according to NHL Edge. That puts him around the top 10 players in the league in that category.