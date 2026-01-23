NHL Rumors: Kings Linked To Multiple Centers Amid Positional Struggles

It's no secret that the Los Angeles Kings will be thin up the middle once captain Anze Kopitar retires at the end of this season.
The Kings are getting a taste of what life may be like without him, as he's dealt with multiple injuries this year. That includes a current absence that has seen him sidelined since Jan. 5 with a lower-body injury.
In the meantime, eyes have turned to Quinton Byfield, who hasn't performed the way the team has needed. It's to the point that Alex Laferriere, predominantly a right winger, has slotted in as the Kings' first-line center.
Therefore, Los Angeles and GM Ken Holland may be intrigued to explore the center market, albeit every team is, and a few big names have come to fruition.
Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson has drawn interest from several teams, and the Kings are one of them, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.
Pettersson is 27 years old and is in the second year of an eight-year contract that pays him $11.6 million per season. It's not a simple inquiry with this player, considering the length of his deal, and a full no-move for the entire deal.
While he's a player who could find his footing in a new market and be the Kings' first-line center, this marriage seems unlikely compared to others.
A different center who has been tied to Los Angeles is a member of the Calgary Flames, another team in the Pacific Division. Veteran and former Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri has been mentioned to be linked to the Kings by TSN's Darren Dreger.
Dreger reported that Los Angeles has kicked tires around acquiring Kadri from the Flames.
Kadri is another player who has some term on his contract. He's also much older, at 35 years old, earning $7 million for three more years following this campaign. Also, the London, Ont., native has a modified 13-team no-trade list.
Going into the Eastern Conference, and the Kings' last opponent, there are reports that New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck could be available.
Not long ago, Rangers GM Chris Drury sent out a letter telling the public that the franchise will be going through a "retool." Sure enough, Pagnotta reported that Trocheck is on the Kings' radar.
Trocheck's contract expires after the 2028-29 season, just like Kadri's. Although unlike Kadri, Trocheck is 32 years old and costs $5.625 million against the salary cap.
With that, Trocheck is suited as a second-line center rather than a first-liner, and that wouldn't help the Kings much, unless Byfield can prove to Los Angeles' brass that he is a No. 1 center.
Not to mention, at Trocheck's cap hit, age, experience, and skill set, the Rangers will have a hefty ask for the Team USA Olympian.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.