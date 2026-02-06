Panarin Changes the Math, Not the Equation, for the Kings

Their transition game is rather nonexistent in most games, as the defense core lacks the footspeed and offensive capacity to take those risks. Most of the offense, from low to high, is thrown through traffic, looking for a low-risk play that keeps zone time going. There isn’t cross seam attacks or high-end vision shown, which is exactly reflected in the drop off in primary assists after Clarke’s 16, which is one less than the combined 17 from the rest of the group. Dumoulin has five; Doughty, the number one deployed, had four through 48 games. Anderson also has four, Edmundson has three, and Ceci, through 56 games, has one.