Player Grades: Kings Vs. Blues

After three days of rest, playing against the ST. Louis Blues, who were playing a back-to-back tonight, the Los Angeles Kings refused to let this game slip away.
Across the first period and early second, the Kings jumped out to a 2-0 lead; they looked dominant, fast, and on point defensively against the ST. Louis Blues.
But the struggle started quickly, as it has happened time and time again, especially when the Kings have gotten off to fast starts. Los Angeles gave up three goals alone in the second period, finishing the first 40 minutes of regulation tied 3-3.
LA was outplayed in the second, losing the period 3-1, and we're not entirely sure how they still ended up winning tonight, given the Kings are one of the worst clutch teams in the league.
So, let's dive into how the Kings won. We will grade the top players' performances on the Kings tonight, helping them escape the St. Louis Blues.
After leaving Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers in the first period due to a lower-body injury, Darcy Kuemper returned tonight and did what he always does. Finishing with 25 saves on 29 shots and made multiple clutch stops late in regulation and Overtime.
This game doesn't go the Kings' way without Kuemper; he bailed the Kings out multiple times in OT and slammed the door when it mattered most.
Grade: A
19:43 TOI, 1 goal, 5 shots, +1, and shootout winner.
Trevor Moore, who hadn't played since Dec. 29, looked like he hadn't missed a step tonight. Moore scored the go-ahead goal in the third to give the Kings a 4-3 lead after it looked like the momentum had shifted to the Blues, and then finished the game in the shootout.
Moore was aggressive all night and clutch when the Kings needed him most, and also notched his 100th career NHL goal.
Grade: A +
20:11 TOI, 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 shots, + 1.
Alex Laferriere was one of the Kings' dangerous forwards tonight, along with Moore. Scoring the game-tying goal in the second after the Kings gave up three goals, Laferriere kept the game in reach.
Grade: A +
18:23 TOI, 1 goal, 1 shot, 1 block.
Brian Dumoulin was one of the key contributors to help the Kings get off to a fast start in the first period, giving Los Angeles a 2-0 lead and scoring his first goal of the season.
Grade: B
9:48 TOI, 1 goal, 1 shot, +1
Once again in his limited minutes, Taylor Ward contributed for the Kings, starting them off to a fast start in regulation. It's now the second consecutive game that Ward has scored a goal, and the Kings have picked up wins in both matches. Again, playing limited minutes, but all the Kings ask of him right now is high energy and consistent play.
Grade: B +
Jim Hiller almost blew another game where his team had an early lead. But the Kings were able to squeak out a win on the road, especially with Hiller using his depth again, with Ward and Samuel Helennius giving them solid minutes, so credit to Hiller for believing in his guys.
But it wasn't a pretty second period for him, and the game could've gotten out of reach if not for his players stepping up in the clutch.
Grade: C
