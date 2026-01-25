Kings Pick Up Two Massive Points In Barnburner With Blues

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Kings (21-16-13) kicked off a six-road trip in St. Louis in what would be a barn burner against the Blues (19-24-9). The Kings entered St. Louis coming off a victory over the Rangers on Tuesday. Not only are they coming off of a win, but they also entered Saturday's action riding a four-game point streak.
That streak would grow to five with perhaps the most resilient victory for the Kings all season long. After blowing two separate leads, including allowing a goal in the dying minutes of regulation, the Kings were able to hold strong and start the road strip off with two massive points.
The Kings needed a quick start in this one and that is exactly what they got. Just under five minutes into the opening frame Los Angeles found themselves having a 1-0 lead.
A strong forecheck by Samuel Helenius allowed Jeff Malott to keep the puck in the Blues zone, Helenius then grabbed the loose puck and found Taylor Ward in the slot who wasted no time firing a wicked snap shot by Joel Hofer. Ward now has goals in back-to-back games and continues to improve as his stint in the NHL continues.
The first period came to a close and after two power play opportunities for both teams, the Kings held their 1-0 heading into the second period.
Once again, Los Angeles struck early in the period as they doubled their lead just over a minute into the middle frame. Brian Dumoulin gave his team a 2-0 with a blistering shot from the point for his long awaited first goal as a member of the Los Angeles Kings. Alex Laferriere and Adrian Kempe were credited with the assists.
The Kings early period momentum came to a screeching halt as the Blues found themselves quickly back into the game thanks to Dalibor Dvorsky's ninth goal of the season. Dvorsky was able to muscle through three Kings defenders as he fired a snap shot past the right shoulder of Darcy Kuemper, cutting the Kings lead in half.
Shortly after the Blues goal, Samuel Helenius found himself just a goal away from the elusive 'Gordie Howe Hat Trick' after a solid scrap with Nick Bjusgtad. Helenius challenged the Blues veteran after he caught Brandt Clarke with a solid check along the boards.
Now all of a sudden, St. Louis had the momentum, and it showed. After Kevin Fiala is called for tripping the Blues were headed to the power play where they then evened the score thanks to their captain. Brayden Schenn knotted things up as he fired his 10th of the year past Kuemper off a nice pass from Pavel Buchnevich.
Not eve two minutes later, the Kings found themselves trailing after Jordan Kyrou scored his first of the game and 10th of the season. All props go to Kyrou on this one as he used his all world speed to pull off a terrific wrap around goal, giving Kuemper no chance. In what seemed like a blink of an eye, the Kings went from leading by two early in the second period, to down by a goal in less than 10 minutes.
However, the Kings responded well as they generated chances and were able to even the game just over two minutes after falling behind.
Laferriere evened the score with his 13th of the year. After receiving a slick dish from Corey Perry, 'Laffy' was able to beat the unsuspecting Hofer, giving the Kings some much needed life and the game would enter the third period tied at 3-3.
The score would remain the same throughout the first half of the third period, and it wasn't until Trevor Moore buried a loose puck off a Brandt Clarke point shot.
In his first game since December 29th, Moore's sixth of the season gives the Kings a 4-3 lead as they look to close out a hectic game in St. Louis.
In the dying minutes of regulation St. Louis was pushing hard to battle back and even the score, while the Kings defended the Blues barrage.
With their goalie pulled, it began to look inevitable that the Blues would tie the game, and Kyrou did just that with his second of the game. The Kings fail to hold a late game lead and this on his headed to overtime.
Both teams had a series of chances in the five minute overtime period but neither squad was able to capitalize and a shootout was necessary.
Kempe opened the shootout with a goal, while Kuemper stopped three of the four Blues skaters he faced. Which lead to Trevor Moore playing hero in his return, scoring in the fourth round to give the Kings a massive 5-4 victory.
