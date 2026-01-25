Kings Pick Up Two Massive Points In Barnburner With Blues

Not eve two minutes later, the Kings found themselves trailing after Jordan Kyrou scored his first of the game and 10th of the season. All props go to Kyrou on this one as he used his all world speed to pull off a terrific wrap around goal, giving Kuemper no chance. In what seemed like a blink of an eye, the Kings went from leading by two early in the second period, to down by a goal in less than 10 minutes.