Quinton Byfield 2026-27: The Case for a Selke Dark Horse

The one area where the data refuses to be generous is the penalty kill. Byfield's 2024-25 shorthanded season was legitimately strong. His 2025-26 season was legitimately poor, and the process numbers were bad enough that goaltending alone does not explain it. His expected goals against per 60 relative moved from -0.95 to +0.78, and his high-danger chances against per 60 relative moved from -4.56 to +3.20. That is a real regression, not a reframing exercise. His defensive-zone faceoff percentage on the kill was 38.69, and, not to oversimplify, losing a draw on the penalty kill immediately hands the opponent a settled possession. 2026-27, the team will have Laughton and Haula absorbing much of the PK load, but I would expect Byfield and Kempe to be first up despite the indifference to his faceoff percentage. If the defensive rebound that 2024-25 demonstrated is real and repeatable, it has to show up here too. If it does not, the Selke trajectory falls considerably regardless of what the five-on-five numbers do.