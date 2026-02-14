Usage, Support, and the Myth of Regression

Compounding matters, Byfield has been deployed as the Kings’ primary shutdown center for much of the season, a role he began to grow into last year and has not relinquished. Sophomore slumps are common, and while this is not Byfield’s second NHL season, it is his second as a full-time center and his first opening the year as the top option. Add in the winger churn, a noticeable decline in defensive mobility and outlet efficiency compared to last season, and the burden of elite matchups, and it becomes clear this drop-off is not solely on the player.