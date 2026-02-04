Logo
LA Kings
Powered by Roundtable
'Rangers Will Regret This': Kings And Rangers Fans React To Panarin's Trade And Contract Extension cover image

'Rangers Will Regret This': Kings And Rangers Fans React To Panarin's Trade And Contract Extension

Andre Leal
1h
Partner
178Members·1,723Posts
AndreLeal@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Following the Los Angeles Kings' acquisition of Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers and signing him to a two-year extension, hockey fans have voiced their opinions on the deal that transpired.

The Los Angeles Kings pulled off a huge trade ahead of the Olympic break, acquiring Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

It's got the hockey world, but most specifically Kings and Rangers fans, reacting all over social media, and for good reason.

Several fans couldn't believe the limited return New York received from Los Angeles. Although it's worth mentioning that Panarin had a full no-move clause on his contract, giving the player all the leverage in the deal.

"Artemi Panarin for a third-round pick and a prospect?" @Usmanrdabai posted on X. "Did the Rangers just get robbed in broad daylight, or are they desperate to shed that contract? Either way, L.A. wins."

"Are you kidding me that’s all we got for Panarin? Drury botched this one up, Panarin couldn’t even garner a first round pick? Kings won this trade," @z35_big wrote on X.

"Wow, a conditional third? The Rangers practically gave Panarin away for free!" @sarpnch1979 said.

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired left winger Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers in exchange for Liam Greentree and a conditional third-round pick. Panarin also signed a two-year extension with the Kings at $11 million per season.
thehockeynews.comLos Angeles Kings Acquire Artemi Panarin And Sign Two-Year Extension From New York RangersThe Los Angeles Kings have acquired left winger Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers in exchange for Liam Greentree and a conditional third-round pick. Panarin also signed a two-year extension with the Kings at $11 million per season.

"The Kings got PANARIN. For a conditional third and a prospect. That's it. No first-rounders. No top prospects. This is pure robbery. LA is ALL IN on a Cup run, and this move proves it. Rangers will regret this one," @L4vlcx posted.

"What a robbery, NY really out here handing stars away!" @Smoggy01 claimed on X.

"LA basically got Panarin for nothing," @BoltsPodcast wrote.

Many praised Kings GM Ken Holland, who was able to shed minimal assets, received Panarin with 50 percent of his contract retained, and signed the superstar to a two-year contract extension at $11 million per season.

Quinton Byfield and Artemi Panarin (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)Quinton Byfield and Artemi Panarin (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

"KEN HOLLAND WWWWWW," @balakeelite posted.

"Extend Holland," @BatSpy requested on X.

"I love you Ken holland," @Mother_Pucker1 said on X.

"instant upgrade and serious playoff intent from LA," @uglyfreak077 wrote.

"I am on a Bread and Juice diet," @NicoleMae11 reacted on X.

However, some other fans are still skeptical about this Kings' team and if they have what it takes to go past the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

"Wow. The LA Kings just went from a first round exit to Edmonton to a first round exit to Edmonton," @Howard4Hart put up on X.

"With Panarin in the Kings lineup they have moved from “not winning the West in any circumstance this year” to “not winning the West in any circumstance this year," @travisyost posted.

"Kings still not gonna go anywhere," @therealahype1 protested.

"Hopefully this allows them to beat the Oilers in the first round...that would be most satisfying," @Relay36697862 said on X.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Tags:Los Angeles KingsNew York Rangers
Topics:Latest News