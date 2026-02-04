'Rangers Will Regret This': Kings And Rangers Fans React To Panarin's Trade And Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Kings pulled off a huge trade ahead of the Olympic break, acquiring Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers on Wednesday.
It's got the hockey world, but most specifically Kings and Rangers fans, reacting all over social media, and for good reason.
Several fans couldn't believe the limited return New York received from Los Angeles. Although it's worth mentioning that Panarin had a full no-move clause on his contract, giving the player all the leverage in the deal.
"Artemi Panarin for a third-round pick and a prospect?" @Usmanrdabai posted on X. "Did the Rangers just get robbed in broad daylight, or are they desperate to shed that contract? Either way, L.A. wins."
"Are you kidding me that’s all we got for Panarin? Drury botched this one up, Panarin couldn’t even garner a first round pick? Kings won this trade," @z35_big wrote on X.
"The Kings got PANARIN. For a conditional third and a prospect. That's it. No first-rounders. No top prospects. This is pure robbery. LA is ALL IN on a Cup run, and this move proves it. Rangers will regret this one," @L4vlcx posted.
Many praised Kings GM Ken Holland, who was able to shed minimal assets, received Panarin with 50 percent of his contract retained, and signed the superstar to a two-year contract extension at $11 million per season.
However, some other fans are still skeptical about this Kings' team and if they have what it takes to go past the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
"Wow. The LA Kings just went from a first round exit to Edmonton to a first round exit to Edmonton," @Howard4Hart put up on X.
"With Panarin in the Kings lineup they have moved from “not winning the West in any circumstance this year” to “not winning the West in any circumstance this year," @travisyost posted.
"Hopefully this allows them to beat the Oilers in the first round...that would be most satisfying," @Relay36697862 said on X.
