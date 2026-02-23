Ranking The Kings' Performance At The Olympics

Team USA has captured its first gold medal since 1980 after they defeated Team Canada 2-1 in overtime. Which means the 2026 Winter Olympics have concluded and the National Hockey League is returning to action later this week.
Five members of the Los Angeles Kings will return to the team in California after competing in the Olympics. Three of which captured medals in Drew Doughty, Darcy Kuemper, and Joel Armia.
The Olympics were an emotional roller coaster, especially for Kings fans who saw dominant performances from unexpected players and a devastating injury to one of their all-stars to Team USA crushing the dreams of two members of the Kings. Let's take a deeper dive at how each King performed on the world's biggest stage.
To the surprise of quite literally everybody Joel Armia had the best Olympics out of all five members of the Kings. Armia played a major role in Team Finland's bronze medal run.
In five games, the 32-year-old veteran scored three goals and five assists for eight total points. While producing well offensively, Armia was also productive on the other side of the ice as he finished the tournament with a +7 rating. He even registered one goal and two assists in Finland's dominant 6-1 victory over Team Slovakia to capture the Bronze medal. Armia came up big for his country to help clinch a spot on the podium, forever being etched in history.
The Kings would benefit mightily if Armia can bring his elite play back to Los Angeles as the team gears up for a late season playoff push.
Although Team Sweden fell short of some reasonably high expectations, Adrian Kempe had a productive tournament.
In five total games, the Kings sniper scored two goals to go with two assists for four points. Kempe was also productive on the other side of the ice with a +3 rating.
In the end, his goals and assists were not enough as the Swedes fell short in overtime to Team America in the semifinals, ending their bid for a medal. It will be interesting to see the type of energy Kempe brings back to North America as gears up to play with new linemate Artemi Panarin.
Although the heartbreaking ending will likely be the main thing on Drew Doughty's mind, the future hall-of-fame blue liner had a relatively positive tournament.
Despite being on the receiving end of plenty of doubts surrounding his involvement on Team Canada, Doughty played his role incredibly well. The two-time gold medalist played a shutdown role while also acting as a veteran presence for the majority of the team that hasn't had the privilege to play on hockey's biggest stage until now.
In six games played, Doughty registered one assist with a +3 rating. Expect the Kings legend to be even more motivated to help bring the Kings back to the postseason after the unfortunate result in Italy.
It is quite a shame that Kevin Fiala is this low on the rankings, but with his gut wrenching injury, he was only able to appear in two games in his first taste of Olympic action.
The Kings dynamic winger was injured after getting tangled up with Team Canada forward Tom Wilson in Switzerland's 5-1 defeat to the Canadians. Fiala was then stretchered off the ice and it was later announced that he needed surgery to repair fractures in his left leg, sidelining him for the tournament and potentially the rest of the season.
Although he only played in two games, Fiala still looked like one of, if not Switzerlands best player. In two games the 29-year-old recorded one assist while posting a +2 rating.
Darcy Kuemper comes in it at 5th place on the rankings due to the fact that he did not get to stand between the pipes for Team Canada.
However, he did get to serve as the backup netminder in Canada's 5-1 win over Switzerland when Logan Thompson got a chance to play as Jordan Binnington got a rest.
No matter what, Kuemper can forever proudly call himself an Olympian.
