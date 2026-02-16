Kings Reveal Kevin Fiala Could Be Back For Playoffs, If They Get There

Los Angeles Kings and Switzerland left winger Kevin Fiala went down with a serious leg injury against Canada on Friday and is out for the rest of the regular season. However, there is a chance he returns for the playoffs - if they can make it that far.
"Kevin Fiala underwent successful surgery to repair fractures in his left lower leg," the team announced. "He is resting comfortably and will begin the recovery and rehabilitation program. Kevin will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 NHL regular season and will be reevaluated at the conclusion of the regular season."
Fiala also posted a photo of himself at the hospital.
"Not the ending I imagined for my first Olympics, he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone for reaching out. I truly appreciate the support. Biggest good luck to my team Switzerland, go get them!"
Kevin Fiala (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)
While the 29-year-old will be resting and recovering for the rest of this regular season, that doesn't mean he's done for the entire campaign, including the post-season.
In the Kings' statement, they said Fiala will be reevaluated at the end of the regular season. So, depending on where Fiala is in his recovery at that time, maybe he could return for the Stanley Cup playoffs, if Los Angeles can get there.
As the NHL is on hold with the 2026 Olympics, the Kings are three points out of a playoff spot. But it should be considered that superstar left winger Artemi Panarin will be introduced into the roster when the regular season resumes.
So while Fiala is out, Panarin is available to come in and fill the big hole and help push the Kings - especially offensively - to get into the playoffs for the fifth straight year. And if they can get there, maybe Fiala is at the end of the tunnel to join them.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.