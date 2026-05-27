Report: Kings Interview Former Oilers Head Coach Jay Woodcroft

The Los Angeles Kings have reportedly interviewed former Edmonton Oilers head coach and Anaheim Ducks assistant coach Jay Woodcroft as the organization continues its search for a new head coach this offseason.
The Los Angeles Kings have been busy at the start of the offseason as they prepare to hire their next franchise head coach. There have been plenty of rumors and options LA has been considering since the offseason, with names like Bruce Cassidy and Peter Laviolette at the top of the list.
But Wednesday afternoon, a new report from NHL insider Frank Seravalli stated that Jay Woodcroft, who reportedly interviewed with Los Angeles last week, is also expected to interview with the Toronto Maple Leafs later this week.
Seravalli also reported that Woodcroft is viewed as a "front runner" for Toronto's coaching vacancy and remains a strong candidate to return behind an NHL bench next season.
Woodcroft becomes the second confirmed candidate connected to the Los Angeles Kings coaching search this offseason, after reports earlier this week also linked former New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette to interviewing for the Kings coaching job.
Woodcroft and Laviolette are the only confirmed coaches with whom LA has been granted an interview. Additionally, Bruce Cassidy is a name the Kings are still keeping a close eye on, but the Vegas Golden Knights have not yet granted Los Angeles permission to speak with him.
Here's why Woodcroft makes sense as a potential head coach for the Kings. The former Oilers head coach took over Edmonton as interim head coach in the 2022 season and led the team to a 26-9-3 finish and a berth in the Western Conference Final.
In the 2022–23 season, his first full season as head coach, he led Edmonton to a 50-23-9 record and set an NHL record for the most efficient power play (32.4%).
Woodcroft has experience leading young, talented players and elevating their play, including Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and has consistently operated one of the league’s most dangerous power plays.
The same style of play can appeal to the Kings' young talent, who struggled to generate offense consistently around Quinton Byfield and Brandt Clarke, something that can change moving forward with Woodcroft behind the bench.
This past season, he helped lead the Anaheim Ducks to the playoffs as an assistant coach under head coach Joel Quenneville for the first time since the 2017-18 season, and the Ducks defeated his former team in the first round.
Woodcroft's fresh and young, offensive-minded approach brings something new and interesting to the Kings' coaching position compared to some of the veteran candidates linked to Los Angeles.
Los Angeles may view him as a long-term coach who can help elevate their young talent into stars.
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