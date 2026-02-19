Report: Kings Practice Reveals Panarin's Potential Linemates

Laf is a right shot and on your forehand, it’s an easier pass, so as a right shot, it’s most natural to pass it to your left, Panarin is going to be on his left, so that is part of the equation. I thought, actually, they had some chemistry today already, I think it looks to be pretty easy to have chemistry with Panarin. He makes a lot of good offensive plays, they had some pretty good plays going.